11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire Sees Record Opening Attendance

Popular Event Announces Action Steps Regarding Corona Virus Concerns

McDade, TX, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sherwood Forest Faire, Central Texas’s premier immersive, interactive medieval themed festival, announced record breaking attendance during the first two weekends of its 11th annual season. Patrons of all ages traveled to this recreation of the famous English forest in Nottinghamshire to enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment, music, food, drink, and shopping. The event opened Saturday, February 29th, and will continue every Saturday and Sunday through April 19th, as well Friday, March 20th for Spring Break weekend.

“Our opening weekend attendance was the highest we’ve seen in our 11-year history,” says Sherwood Forest Faire founding partner George Appling. “Every weekend new guests step through our gates to enjoy all of the magic and fun our enchanted realm has to offer. We are very pleased that visiting Sherwood Forest Faire has become an annual tradition for so many patrons and their families and that number seems to grow every year.”

Sherwood Forest Faire Responds to Corona Virus Concerns:

In the wake of the unexpected cancellation of Austin’s South X Southwest Festival, Sherwood Forest Faire leadership is announcing steps it is taking to ensure the health and safety of its guests and participants and placed the following statement on its website:

Sherwood Forest Faire has become a favorite spring event for the people of central Texas, who have visited its 160-acre enchanted realm. Our foremost concern is always the health and safety of our guests, participants, and staff. Like others around the country and the world, we are following ongoing developments regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

We have implemented preventive measures in line with recommendations from local, state, and federal health authorities and the input of our medical teams. We have health and safety protocols in place, including:

  • Training for our staff, entertainers, merchants, and food and beverage servers on the most effective preventive health practices.
  • Defined procedures and protocols for the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of public areas.
  • Easy access for guests and participants to handwashing and sanitizing stations.
  • Positioning hand sanitizer dispensers in all restroom facilities and counters of food and beverage shops.

 

We will continue to collaborate with health officials, monitor the situation, and act accordingly. We strongly encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Prevention and Treatment Guidelines which include:

  • Staying home when sick
  • Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Following proper respiratory cough etiquette
  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

A complete list of prevention and treatment guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

“We understand that for many people these are uncertain times,” said George Appling, “but we think the kind of first-rate, immersive entertainment offered by Sherwood Forest Faire can be just what the public needs to escape for a while. We encourage everyone to use their best judgement to decide what is best for themselves and their family, but if they want to get away from it all, Sherwood Forest Faire will be open to welcome them to step back in time and forget their cares.”

 

About Sherwood Forest Faire

Named one of the “Best Renaissance Fairs In The U.S.” by TravelAwaits.com, Sherwood Forest Faire, LLC offers a wide variety of medieval and Celtic themed events year-round. Established in 2008, Sherwood Forest Faire, the company’s signature event, now attracts over 100,000 visitors each year to its 162-acre village and campground in McDade, Texas. In addition, Sherwood Forest also provides unique summer camp experiences for both children and adults. The annual Sherwood Forest Celtic Music Festival is held every September and offers the best in world and Celtic music. For more information, please visit the website- www.SherwoodForestFaire.com.

 

CONTACT: George Appling
Sherwood Forest Faire
512-222-6680
[email protected]
