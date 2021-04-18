12 Best Casual Dating Sites in 2021: Most Popular “Hookup” Sites and Apps Used for Flings

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Understandably, a lot of people go online hoping to find “the one.” But what if you’re just looking for a casual, no-strings-attached hookup?

There are plenty of sites to choose from but knowing how to take advantage of these platforms isn’t always easy. Different sites suit different people. Not to mention scams seem to be commonplace on many of these platforms.

Luckily, this article has taken on the challenge and reviewed the most popular sites available. Everything from features, pricing, and what each site is perfect for is covered in this review of the best hookup sites on the market.

How the Best Hookup Sites Were Ranked and Reviewed

Price – To score high in this category sites needed to have a free version or be completely free. People might be willing to put up with a high monthly fee to find their other half, but things are slightly different for casual hookups. That’s why this review made sure to take a good hard look at the free versions, plans, and deals available on all of these sites.

Interface – Is the site easy to navigate? Is there an app available? Though younger users tend to be tech-savvy, no rule says older individuals won’t also want to take advantage of a casual hookup site as well. As such, the website’s design, tools, layout, and more affected the ranking on this list.

Gender mix – A good gender mix is typically best. Still, a higher proportion of women can benefit male users while more men on a platform can help women stand out. Either way, the gender balance on each site was taken into consideration.

Communication tools – How does the platform allow users to chat to potential matches? Can you only message users who “like” you back? Answers to questions like this and more affected the ranking on this top 12 list.

12 Best Adult Dating Sites Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder – Best Overall Site

This site has been around since 1996 and is one of the oldest sites to meet someone for casual and niche dating. With a high membership, plenty of amateur content available for free, and a very active social community finding someone to be with may not take that long.

Adult Friend Finder Pros

Community chat & amateur adult content

Largest number of female members of any site

Integrates with other social media outlets

Swag badges available

More for casual encounters than actual romance

Adult Friend Finder Cons

Poor matching system

Along with a claimed 90,000,0000 membership, amateur adult videos, and photos, as well as an active dating community, this site tries to meet all adult romantic or sexual needs.

Users can find everything from traditional open marriages, swingers, couples, and even e-mail only cybersex on this website. All a person has to do to access these opportunities is sign up, pay the membership fee and use niche keywords to do their searching.

Adult Friend Finder Price

One Month: $39.95

Three Month Plan: $26.95

Yearly Plan: $19.95

2. Ashley Madison – Best for No Strings Attached

This is another large hookup site with roughly 60,000,000 “married but still looking” users from about 45 countries worldwide.

Ashley Madison Pros

Provides anonymity

Women can join for free

Encourages “married but looking” relationships

Ashley Madison Cons

Fuzzy photos and incomplete profiles

Seen as unethical

This hookup site focuses on people who are stuck in an unsatisfying marriage and want to explore different possibilities. Some of its members are more willing to have casual sex than those at the company’s competitors.

Its traveling feature allows a member to find willing partners now matter where they are in the world, and its “wink” feature helps users initiate conversation.

Ashley Madison Price

Elite: 29 cents/credit (1000 credits)

Classic: 34 cents/credit (500 credits)

Basic: 59 cents/credit (100 credits)

3. Seeking – Four Times More Female than Male Users

This company is all about helping sugar daddies find their sugar babies and cougars or sugar mommas finding a cub to play with. When a person falls into these wealthy categories and is willing to spend money on great dinners, shopping excursions, and other perks, this is the hookup site to find top attractive girls who are most likely still at college.

Seeking Pros

Free for women to join

Meet verified wealthy men

Less competition and more matches

Seeking Cons

Not good for those who are not wealthy

Need to spend a lot on matches

With a disproportionate female-to-male ratio, 21% men to 79% women, it’s not hard for a man to find what he wants on this website. Seeking.com makes finding a match and hookup easy for members. Women can join for free, while men are able to send a quick message before being asked to pay.

Seeking Price

Women sign up for free

Monthly Plan: $89.95

Three Months: $79.95

Diamond Elite Membership: $249.95

4. Hinge – Best Hookup App for Flings

This hookup site is meant to be deleted from your favorites list. It’s known to help members find their perfect match quickly and for new couples who won’t need the company’s services anymore. It’s also a great place to sign up to make new friendships, leading to more benefits later on.

Hinge Pros

Even ratio of men and women

Bisexual options as well

Can leave feedback to get better matches

Hinge Cons

Focuses on the 24 to 32 demographic

Targets long term relationships

A prospective member will have to fill out a questionnaire. This form contains both fun, interesting, questions plus questions on politics and religion to help filter out unsuitable matches. Not only can matches be found, but it’s also possible to select what attracted your attention (their photo, answer to a question, etc.).

Hinge Price

Monthly Plan: $12.99

Three Months: $20.99

Six Months: $29.99

5. Bumble – Best Adult Hookup App for Women

This company uses an intelligent method to help women find dates. Men can match with someone, but it’s the woman’s choice whether they want to begin chatting.

Bumble Pros

Easy to filter out low quality messages

Premium membership available

60% success rate

Bumble Cons

Little keyword or other filtering options

Other options a member can use are the career and platonic friend finder. This company appeals more to intelligent men and women who want a safe place to meet someone from the opposite sex.

Bumble Price

Some free swipes & chats available

$8.99/week Premium Plus Membership

6. Reddit Dirty R4R – Best Free Hookup Site

Boasting 500,000+ members, this particular site is one of the most popular and active dating sites users can find for free. Members can view profiles anonymously, and send private messages or post personal ads, and so on.

Pros

Easy to use

Almost anonymous sign-up

Do not have to upload photos

Direct messaging

Cons

Hard to find local dates in rural areas

There are no subgroups in this dating community, allowing members to search the entire Reddit site for casual hookups, flings, or a little traditional romance. There are also adult personal ads on this site, so be careful which ad is responded to.

Price

Free

7. Alt.com – BDSM Focused Site

People can be shy and find it hard to talk about their sexual desires to strangers, especially when they are chatting for the first time with a new person. That’s exactly why this company exists. It lets members easily search for potential matches who have the same alternative romantic desires.

Alt.com Pros

Easy search, filtering options for BDSM matches

24/7 customer support for members

Lots of x-rated content

Alt.com Cons

Too many fake profiles

Long questionnaires to read

Difficult to navigate interface

This site offers bondage, swinging, domination, fetishes, submission, and everything else that could interest you, and members get matched through sharing these same fetishes.

Paying members can also be sneaky and see who’s viewed their page as well as participate in a friend’s network and connect with other members who are happy to talk about their favorite risqué desires.

Alt.com Price

Month: $19.95

Three Months: $11.95

Yearly Subscription: $8.95

8. Craigslist Missed Encounters – Best Hookup Site for Casual Encounters

While it’s still the most unfiltered dating website, Craigslist now requires a cell phone number and has started to quiet its wild reputation. Its page specific for casual encounters has been shut down for some time, but there is still hope to find someone through its activity partners and missed connections sections.

Craigslist Pros

No registration required

Ads for casual or long term encounters

Relatively easy for women to find dates

Verifiable cell phone needed for approval

Craigslist Cons

Posts get flagged for any reason

A lot of spam accounts

More men use Craigslist than women, and it’s a good place to find prostitutes, gay hookups, and so on.

Craigslist Price

Free

9. Tinder – Most Straightforward Hookup Dating Site

This is probably the easiest hookup site to use and meet someone. A member can use their Facebook account or cellphone number to meet possible matches. Swipe a profile, and if the swipe is returned, a match has been made.

Tinder Pros

Easy to use

‘Super like’ feature is fun

Able to meet locals and out of town members

Tinder Cons

No filter or keyword searches

Premium membership needed to see “out of town” members

While it is easy to use, Tinder is filled with complaints by both men and women who have been ignored or have met socially stunted matches.

Tinder Price

Free swipes are limited per day

Monthly Plan: $9.99 for under 30s

Monthly Plan: $19.99 for over 30s

10. OkCupid – Best Hookup App for Young Adults

This company focuses on the 25 to 34 year old demographic and targets millennials through avoiding traditional matching opportunities and focusing on inclusivity, diversity, and current modern cultural trends.

OkCupid Pros

The most LGBTQ friendly site

5-minute questionnaire to fill out

Hashtag badges to express personal views

OkCupid Cons

Caters to the youngest generation

Besides LGBTQ dating, this company offers matches for 13 genders, 22 sexual orientations, and uses preferred pronouns. OkCupid offers a safe place for members to be themselves and find someone who shares the same viewpoints and orientation. It’s possible to do a one-night encounter or find a “friend with benefits” type relationship.

OkCupid Price

A-list Monthly Plan: $19.95

A-list Six Months: $9.95

A-list Premium: $34.95

11. eHarmony – Best Dating Site for Casual Dates and Committed Relationships

This website caters to men and women looking to turn a match into a long-term serious relationship. While it’s a commitment-minded hookup site, many members also use it to find one-night stands, friends with benefits, and other romantic alternatives.

eHarmony Pros

Uses advanced algorithms to find matches

Verified profiles for paying members

Criminal background checks available

eHarmony Cons

Not for just sexual encounters

No keyword or filtering search options

This is a hookup site for people who can stay open-minded to see if a friendship turns into what they want to find. Advanced algorithms help members find their match, whether it be casual or long-term connections.

eHarmony Price

Monthly Plan: $59.95

Three Months: $39.95

Six Months: $29.95

12. Zoosk – Number One Fling Finder Hookup Site

Facebook is one way to join the almost 40,000,000 members that make up the Zoosk community. Once signed up, a member can benefit from the Smart Pick & Dating Insight technology that analyzes their actively online to find their match.

Zoosk Pros

Members from all over the world

A good balance between dating and hooking up

Good search features

Zoosk Cons

Spam profiles

No free chat

It’s also possible for members to filter their search and those filters include local, ethnicity, religion, lifestyle, and other options. Zoosk caters to both casual and long-term dating.

Zoosk Price

Monthly Plan: $29.95

Three Months: $19.98

Six Months: $12.49

Best Hookup Sites: Your Questions Answered

Q: What free casual sex sites offer no credit card or user registration?

A: A lot of platforms offer limited browsing tools and chat and options, only two sites are completely free – Reddit R4R and Craigslist. There are moderators on the Reddit forum, and Craigslist will flag certain posts if needed.

Q: Which hookup site is suited for older men?

A: Seeking is great for those older, wealthier men looking for a nice younger woman to date or pamper. Then eHarmony may be good if those older men are looking for a long term match

Q: Which hookup website should younger guys consider?

A: Ashley Madison is good if the younger men are only looking for a one-night stand or casual fling with no strings attached. But most sites offer young men plenty of romantic opportunities.

Q: What’s the best hookup website for women?

A: Bumble is probably the safest for women as they get to control who they talk to, and they can avoid being bombarded with inappropriate comments.

Q: What does “hooking up” really mean?

A: Depending on the generation, this term usually means sex without committing to the frustrations of a usual relationship. No follow-up date is expected, and hookups generally are also called one-night stands or casual flings.

Q: How can I use a hookup site to get laid on the first date?

A: First, do not mention you just want to get laid or have sex unless the match also says the same thing. Just be fun, educated, sincere, and see where the connection goes.

Avoiding committing to something more long term does not mean sacrificing any charm, positive feelings, and fun conversation.

Q: Is it safe to use casual hookup sites?

A: Yes and no. Members accept the risks when signing up at a dating or hookup site, and even the most secure and safe sites have their issues. There are some good rules to follow to help maintain safety:

Meet somewhere public for the first few dates

Tell your friends & family where you are going

Bring a phone along with you (as well as mace and some extra money just in case)

Bring your own car

Insist on condoms being used and bring your own just in case

Q: Is there a difference between a friends with benefits relationship and a hookup?

A: Hooking up is a one-night stand where you do not expect to see the other person again. Little personal information is shared, and it is about sexual chemistry over romance. Friends with benefits is similar to actual dating, and you will be in some sort of friendship with the person while enjoying romantic encounters

Best Adult Dating Sites: The Bottom Line

It’s best to do some research on the different sites before signing up. Make sure to know what type of relationship or date encounter is wanted before picking a hookup site.

AdultFriendFinder is good for any type of hookup, and Ashley Madison is great for discreet hookups. If you have the money, you can sign up and find a connection easily. But to find the right one, you need to put your best foot forward.

