Breaking News
Home / Top News / 120Water Expands Beyond Lead Program Management; Creates Center of Excellence to Guide Water Quality Professionals & Government Officials

120Water Expands Beyond Lead Program Management; Creates Center of Excellence to Guide Water Quality Professionals & Government Officials

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 120Water, a digital water platform designed for modern drinking water compliance, is expanding its capabilities beyond lead to include contaminants such as arsenic, Legionella (ASHRAE 188), and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” The company also announced the creation of a Center of Excellence to better meet the growing drinking water quality needs of utilities, government organizations, and facilities (such as schools, healthcare and hospitality). Click to Tweet.

Historically focused on digital solutions exclusively for drinking water programs that involve lead sampling, a $5.1 billion market, 120Water’s expanded offering enables the company to compete in a market three times that size, according to Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water.

“Lead in drinking water and the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) will continue to be a problem as utilities and municipalities grapple with the monumental task of replacing lead service lines and educating consumers about their drinking water,” said Glover. “Yet lead isn’t the only issue plaguing the water industry, and 120Water is poised to help in crucial areas of drinking water quality, infrastructure and compliance.”

For example, the state of New Hampshire recently contracted with 120Water to manage the distribution of drinking water pitcher/filters to mothers and infants who get their drinking water from private supply wells contaminated with arsenic.

As a nod to this expansion, the company will rebrand from 120WaterAudit to 120Water to better reflect its focus on developing turnkey digital solutions for managing safe drinking water programs that reduce risk and protect public health.

120Water’s new Center of Excellence will include Utility Operations and Policy specialties to provide water quality professionals and government officials an experienced and focused team of experts, research and best practices that they can rely on to keep them compliant with evolving regulations.

The Utility Operations Center of Excellence will be led by Tom Bruns, who has joined 120Water as vice president of business development. In this role he will identify and help build new technology solutions in the water utility sector as it faces expanded regulatory requirements. Bruns has more than 45 years of experience in the water and wastewater field, most recently serving as the president of Aqua Indiana, a part of Aqua America (“WTR”), the nation’s second largest publicly traded water utility. Prior to his tenure with Aqua, Bruns served as vice president of business development for Indianapolis Water Company from 1989 to 2002, and deputy director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in the late 1980s.

The Policy Center of Excellence will be led by Erica Walker, director of environmental policy & programs at 120Water. Walker joined 120Water in late 2018 from the Indiana Finance Authority, where she managed a statewide drinking water lead sampling program for public schools. She also has worked for the Water Quality Research Program for the City of Bloomington, Ind. and in the Air, Pesticides, Toxins Management Division of the US Environmental Protection Agency. She holds master’s degrees in Environmental Science and Public Affairs from Indiana University.

About 120Water
Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water initiatives from source, to tap, to inbox. The 120Water platform is comprised of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 170,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, Indiana Finance Authority, and Mott McDonald. More information is available at 120WaterAudit.com and on Twitter @120WaterAudit.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
[email protected]

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.