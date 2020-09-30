120Water Partners with Hach to Ensure Drinking Water Quality and to Protect Public Health Around the Globe

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 120Water, a digital water platform in use at more than 180,000 sample sites across the nation, announced it has partnered with Hach, a water quality testing and instrumentation company, to make water quality and compliance programs faster, simpler, and more informative for people around the world. Click to tweet.

The partnership enables Hach to offer the 120Water digital water platform as an additional service to its existing and new customers. 120Water’s platform consists of water sample and filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute drinking water programs at scale.

“Hach is the original pioneer of expert solutions for water analysis around the globe. Together we can bring an end-to-end drinking water compliance platform to our mutual utility customers,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “This is especially important as many utilities face ongoing resource constraints in addition to new challenges based on proposed changes to the Lead & Copper Rule (LCR), which is already one of the most complex requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

The revised LCR is likely to include a new communications requirement to notify customers within 24 hours of when a utility is informed about elevated levels of lead in its drinking water, and will require that water systems make current lead service line inventories available to the public. 120Water helps water utilities maintain compliance by simplifying and modernizing drinking water programs. The company’s end-to-end solution automates the sending and tracking of sample test kits, unifies all related data—including customer information, service lines, and water quality results—and provides out-of-the-box communications, reports, and dashboards, including a Public Transparency Dashboard of known lead lines.

120Water’s turnkey platform was built specifically for the water industry and can be used across a broad scope of drinking water programs, such as lead service line replacement, and can be applied to multiple contaminants, including lead and arsenic. The solution will integrate with Hach’s Water Intelligence System, Claros, extending its ability to apply data management and process management to drinking water compliance.

“We’re excited about our partnership with 120Water and how it extends our ability to help our customers provide the highest quality water to their consumers,” said Jeff Stock, Vice President of Marketing at Hach. “With this partnership, Hach is better positioned than ever before to support customers in their ambitions to ensure water quality, optimize their processes and overcome budget constraints.”

About 120Water

Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

About Hach

For more than 80 years, Hach® has provided innovations to support our customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally.

