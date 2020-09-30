Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 120Water Partners with Hach to Ensure Drinking Water Quality and to Protect Public Health Around the Globe

120Water Partners with Hach to Ensure Drinking Water Quality and to Protect Public Health Around the Globe

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 120Water, a digital water platform in use at more than 180,000 sample sites across the nation, announced it has partnered with Hach, a water quality testing and instrumentation company, to make water quality and compliance programs faster, simpler, and more informative for people around the world. Click to tweet.

The partnership enables Hach to offer the 120Water digital water platform as an additional service to its existing and new customers. 120Water’s platform consists of water sample and filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute drinking water programs at scale.

“Hach is the original pioneer of expert solutions for water analysis around the globe. Together we can bring an end-to-end drinking water compliance platform to our mutual utility customers,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “This is especially important as many utilities face ongoing resource constraints in addition to new challenges based on proposed changes to the Lead & Copper Rule (LCR), which is already one of the most complex requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

The revised LCR is likely to include a new communications requirement to notify customers within 24 hours of when a utility is informed about elevated levels of lead in its drinking water, and will require that water systems make current lead service line inventories available to the public. 120Water helps water utilities maintain compliance by simplifying and modernizing drinking water programs. The company’s end-to-end solution automates the sending and tracking of sample test kits, unifies all related data—including customer information, service lines, and water quality results—and provides out-of-the-box communications, reports, and dashboards, including a Public Transparency Dashboard of known lead lines.

120Water’s turnkey platform was built specifically for the water industry and can be used across a broad scope of drinking water programs, such as lead service line replacement, and can be applied to multiple contaminants, including lead and arsenic. The solution will integrate with Hach’s Water Intelligence System, Claros, extending its ability to apply data management and process management to drinking water compliance.

“We’re excited about our partnership with 120Water and how it extends our ability to help our customers provide the highest quality water to their consumers,” said Jeff Stock, Vice President of Marketing at Hach. “With this partnership, Hach is better positioned than ever before to support customers in their ambitions to ensure water quality, optimize their processes and overcome budget constraints.”

About 120Water
Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water. 

About Hach
For more than 80 years, Hach® has provided innovations to support our customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
[email protected]

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.