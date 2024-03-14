6,628. That’s the number of earmarks bipartisan House and Senate lawmakers tucked into the $467 billion minibus spending bill which just passed last week. The funding plan covers six areas of federal spending – averting a partial government shutdown through Sept. 30.
Earmarks totaled $12.7 billion of that spending package, a little less than 3%.
Is this pork barrel spending? Government waste? Or are lawmakers simply doing the nation’s business – in the public interest?
E
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pentagon commander warns of ‘alarming’ number of drone incursions at US-Mexico border - March 14, 2024
- Biden ghostwriter spotted on NYC streets hours after GOP lawmakers ripped him during heated Hur hearing - March 14, 2024
- $12B in earmarks: Congress’ roller-coaster history with earmark spending takes another twist - March 14, 2024