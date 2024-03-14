6,628. That’s the number of earmarks bipartisan House and Senate lawmakers tucked into the $467 billion minibus spending bill which just passed last week. The funding plan covers six areas of federal spending – averting a partial government shutdown through Sept. 30.

Earmarks totaled $12.7 billion of that spending package, a little less than 3%.

Is this pork barrel spending? Government waste? Or are lawmakers simply doing the nation’s business – in the public interest?

