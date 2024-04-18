More than a dozen House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Iran’s airstrikes on Israel Thursday.
The resolution, which also affirms U.S. support for Israel responding to the attack however it deems necessary, overwhelmingly passed 404 to 14. Just one House Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the bill. Fox News Digital reached out to Massie for comment.
He was joined by 13 Democrats, including “Squad” member Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Black Chicago voters rip mayor on extra $70M for migrants as recall petition gathers steam - April 18, 2024
- 13 Dems vote against resolution condemning Iran after Israel strike - April 18, 2024
- Trump juror previously arrested for ripping down right-leaning political ads dismissed from trial - April 18, 2024