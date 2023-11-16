The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is expected to reach US$ 879.5 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 10.7%.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

PDO is a valuable chemical molecule that is largely utilized as a feedstock in the synthesis of polymers, notably polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) and other high-performance plastics. It is a colorless, odorless liquid with qualities that make it a versatile and environmentally benign substitute for standard petrochemical-based glycols.

PDO is biodegradable and environmentally beneficial because it is obtained from renewable sources. As the globe places a greater emphasis on sustainability and environmentally acceptable alternatives, the demand for bio-based compounds such as PDO has increased.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, polytrimethylene terephthalate segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 65% in 2022. This is attributed to the rise in demand for PTT in various applications such as apparel, specialty resins, consumer goods.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 431.7 million Market Size Forecast US$ 879.5 million Growth Rate 10.7% Dominant Segment Polytrimethylene terephthalate Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Advancements in bio-based technologies

Growing demand for eco-friendly plastics

Government support and regulations Companies Profiled China Petrochemical Corporation

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Gantrade Corporation

Haihang Industry

DSM, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

RTP Company

Shell Chemicals LP

Merck KGaA

Metabolic Explorer SA

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Metex

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market include.

In February 2023, Huntsman International LLC revealed that three new products would be introduced at the European Coatings Show. JEFFAMINE M-3085, a novel mono-polyether amine, and POLYRESYST IC6005, a unique polyurethane system for intumescent coating, are among the new items set for release during the exhibition.

In March 2023, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company launched its new bio-based 1,3-propanediol (PDO) product, called “Purabloc 2000.” Purabloc 2000 is a high-purity PDO that is made from renewable resources.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market growth include China Petrochemical Corporation, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Gantrade Corporation, Haihang Industry, DSM, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, RTP Company, Shell Chemicals LP, Merck KGaA, Metabolic Explorer SA, Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, and Metex, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market based on source, application, end user and region

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Bio-based PDO Petrochemical-based PDO

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polyurethane (PU) Cosmetics Personal Care Cleaning Products Others (Engine Coolants)

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Synthetic Drugs Engineering Plastics Textile Dyeing and Finishing Other End-user Industries (cosmetics and pharmaceutical)

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market US Canada Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Report:

What will be the market value of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the market drivers of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the key trends in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Which is the leading region in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

