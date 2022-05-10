13 Sky Wellness Products Named Finalists of the 2022 World CBD Awards

Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist

Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist

Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist Sky Wellness 2022 World CBD Awards Finalist

PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sky Wellness’s portfolio of premium CBD products announced as finalists of the World CBD Awards in 2022. The company’s brands Sky Wellness™ and CBDaF!™ have been recognized by the annual event as being a top contender for honors in the Edible, CBD Vapes, Topical, and Extract Based categories. And both pet care brands D Oh Gee™ and EquineX® are top challengers in Pet Range category. In total, Sky Wellness has 13 products that are currently front-runners of the awards.

Sky Wellness™ CBD Sleep Gummies SW 500mg 20ct + CBN + Melatonin

Sky Wellness™ CBD Immunity Softgels SW 750mg + 30ct CBG + Elderberry

Sky Wellness™ CBD FACIAL SPA OIL 100MG + TEA TREE OIL

Sky Wellness™ CBD Relax Tincture SW 1000mg Tropical Smoothie

Sky Wellness™ CBD Relax Vape Cartridge SW 225mg Blueberry

CBDaF!™ Gummies 600mg 30ct Fruit Flavors

CBDaF!™ Energy Softgels 600mg 30ct + CBG + Caffeine

CBDaF!™ Disposable Pen 200mg Pineapple Express IS

CBDaF!™ Disposable Pen 200mg Granddaddy Purple IS

CBDaF!™ Cartridge 1mL 400mg Pineapple Express

D Oh Gee™ CBD Daily Duck & Pumpkin Bites 10ct 50mg

EquineX® CBD Full Spectrum Horse Granules 12000mg

EquineX® CBD Broad Spectrum Horse Bites 600mg, 60ct

The World CBD Awards is an annual event that highlights excellent CBD and Hemp products that have been deemed safe, compliant and effective. Brands across the globe are nominated and honors are awarded to “those who go the “extra mile” making the industry a safe and respected marketplace; showing they operate with integrity, transparency & ethical business practices,” according to the organization’s website. Of the many brands that were nominated this year, 160 were selected as finalists across 33 categories with Sky Wellness holding four of those coveted positions.

The awards are based on a unique evaluation process that utilizes an independent group of judges made up of scientists, physicians, and professionals in the CBD/Hemp industry. Transparency and ethics are an important aspect of the judging method and brands are asked to send non-branded samples for blind testing to ensure a completely unbiased assessment. The scoring matrix for each category is broken down into the following, allowing for an honest, accurate and fair assessment of each product:

30% – Lab report result

20% – Research panel report

20% – Physical Testing (Touch, Smell, Taste, Texture and feel)

20% – Application and supporting documents

10% – Aesthetics and safety report

This year’s theme is “we can do better” and Sky Wellness’s collection of premium, THC-free CBD products, including isolate and Full Spectrum products, are leaning into that concept through a strong focus on high-quality production, transparency in safety and testing results, and diligence with consumer education and product knowledge training for all their retail partners. For their efforts, the company has seen numerous awards and accolades since their launch in 2019, and the recognitions have also been reflected in company sales which are seeing triple digit year-over-year growth.

“We are building a market leading CBD CPG house of brands,” says Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness. “The recognition of our hard work by significant industry organizations like the World CBD Awards, retail, CPG and CBD industry media, and the vote of confidence of our retail partners is what drives us to continue to keep our heads down to bring more product innovation to market and to continue elevating transparency across the industry,” Brodeur concluded.

Finalists for the World CBD Awards will be announced at the formal gala and awards ceremony to be held on Thursday July 14, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain as part of 4-day industry event including an expo and conference. The events aim to bring together industry professionals in an effort to increase global standards of trade in the rapidly growing CBD industry. Overall, there is a forecasted growth of 32% CAGR year on year (Compound Annual Growth Rate) and an expected $20 Billion dollars over the next 5 years.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, D Oh Gee™, EquineX® , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’s portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

PRESS CONTACT

Mai Vu

VERY New York

mai@verynewyork.com

Graphics accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f112b24-b7a1-4d24-a82c-f75a33850f51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41508c28-ac4a-4a3b-b383-fa1f0cd3b78b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/015d02d3-2bc8-44c5-804e-66b0afdaa9ef