Fourteen Democrats voted with Republicans on Tuesday to pass a GOP-led resolution condemning President Biden’s immigration policies.
The resolution was introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a Republican who represents a border district and who was chosen to give the Spanish-language rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union last week.
WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN ‘ABSOLUTELY DID NOT APOLOGIZE’ FOR CALLING LAKEN RILEY’S ALLEGED KILLER AN ‘ILLEGAL’ [Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 14 Democrats vote with Republicans to condemn Biden immigration policies - March 12, 2024
- GOP lawmaker reveals ‘perverse implication’ of Robert Hur’s argument on Trump ‘deterrent effect’ - March 12, 2024
- Texas House Republican introduces bill to prevent noncitizens from serving as election administrators - March 12, 2024