A bill aimed at booting illegal immigrants out of the U.S. if they assault a police officer passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

It’s one of several pieces of legislation that House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week as part of national Police Week.

The bill passed in a 265 to 148 vote with 54 Democrats voting with the GOP.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM COMPARES SUPREME COURT PRAYER DECISION TO TALIBAN, CALLS FOR COURT-PACK

[Read Full story at source]