A bill aimed at booting illegal immigrants out of the U.S. if they assault a police officer passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.
It’s one of several pieces of legislation that House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week as part of National Police Week.
The bill passed with a 265 to 148 vote, with 54 Democrats voting with the GOP.
VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM COMPARES SUPREME COURT PRAYER DECISION TO TALIBAN, CALLS FOR COURT-P
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 148 House Democrats vote against bill to deport migrants who assault police - May 16, 2024
- Biden campaign accepts VP debate invitation for summer showdown with Kamala Harris and Trump running mate - May 16, 2024
- Garland rips ‘unfounded’ effort to hold him in contempt after Biden asserts executive privilege over Hur audio - May 16, 2024