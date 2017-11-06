14th Annual Shootout at Tranquilo Supports Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida today announced that the 14th annual Shootout at Tranquilo will take place on November 6, 2017. To date, title sponsor 7-Eleven and presenting sponsor ExxonMobil have raised nearly $1 million through this charity golf tournament to support Florida athletes with intellectual disabilities. “7-Eleven and ExxonMobil are tremendous supporters of Special Olympics Florida,” said Sherry Wheelock, President and CEO of Special Olympics Florida. “Their commitment and generosity are making a difference in our athletes’ lives each day. Hosted at Tranquilo Golf Club at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, this unique golf tournament provides the opportunity to have fun on the course while generating funds that will provide equipment, transportation, health exams, and more to transform the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. We are so grateful to 7-Eleven and ExxonMobil for helping provide high-quality, life-long programs and experiences for our athletes.” Special Olympics Florida relies on the passion and support from individuals and organizations like 7-Eleven and ExxonMobil for needed resources to offer year-round sports training, competition, and health services at no cost to the athletes or their families. ###