15th Annual Tour de Cure at Lake Nona Makes a $1.5 Million Impact

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Diabetes Association’s 2019 Tour de Cure at Lake Nona broke records this year. Finishing second in the nation in fundraising out of more than 50 events, more than 2,200 participants raised an incredible $1.19 million dollars on March 31st to change the future of diabetes and help stop this devastating disease. The event also generated over $382,000 in economic impact for the region. The success of the 2019 Tour de Cure at Lake Nona further cements the event’s reputation as one of the premier cycling events in the Central Florida community. “We are so pleased that a sporting event raises so much money for a great cause, and drives tremendous economic impact for our community,” said Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “I’m looking forward to breaking records again at the 16th annual Tour de Cure in 2020.”

Cyclists, runners and walkers from around the region chose their favorite of 6 offered routes, raising awareness and showing endless support for the millions of Americans suffering with diabetes. Individuals and teams composed of co-workers, family and friends took the ride of their life by helping raise funds that will allow the association to further their mission- to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes. Families like that of youth ambassador, 8 yr. old Jackson Wyatt, who said, “It was exciting to see so many people cheering for me and trying to find a cure for diabetes. I was overwhelmed by the huge community support of my family, friends, and school. I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Tour de Cure is designed for anyone from the occasional to the experienced cyclist with routes from 10-mile family rides to 102-mile century rides. A 5K run/walk route made the event fun and inclusive for all participants. All routes featured rest stops with food to fuel the journey and many volunteers that cheered participants on. The Lake Nona Town Center and the new Boxi Park hosted the event and the streets of the Lake Nona community provided beautiful scenery for many of the offered routes. “It is really important that when people come out on the day of the event that we create an environment that celebrates the collective achievement of all participants by delivering a high energy celebration, and thankfully Lake Nona does that,” said Andy Odenbach, 2019 Tour de Cure Chair.

Presented locally by Lake Nona & David’s World Cycle and sponsored by AdventHealth, the Tour de Cure presented the perfect platform for Orlando’s corporate community to integrate a stellar nonprofit event into their employee wellness initiatives while raising money for a cause that affects too many Americans. “At AdventHealth, our physicians and researchers are working every day to understand and cure diabetes,” said Senior Vice President Tim Burrill, who led the company’s 2019 Tour de Cure participation. “We are proud to partner with the American Diabetes Association in the effort to bring an end to this chronic disease.”

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-888-DIABETES (1-888-342-2383) or visit https://www.diabetes.org/lakenona. Information from both these sources is available in English and Spanish.

CONTACT: Jessica Wells
(407) 660-1926 ext. 3054

