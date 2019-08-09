Breaking News
Home / Top News / 15th Orinda Classic Car Show to Delight Car Fans with September Weekend Events

15th Orinda Classic Car Show to Delight Car Fans with September Weekend Events

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Show Supports Seniors’ Ride Program and Local Causes

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting Friday, September 6th, car buffs have two great events to attend in Orinda, CA. The weekend kicks off with a Pre-Show “Wheels That Won the West” Party on Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, September 7th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., it’s the free 15th Annual Orinda Classic Car Show presented by Orinda Motors.

The events almost solely fund the “Seniors Around Town” transportation service, an Orinda Association program, and other charities, raising over $600,000 since starting in 2005. “Important as the financial support is the partnership with the car show organization – its volunteers and supporters,” said Seniors Around Town manager, Kate Wiley. “Their efforts help in spreading awareness of our program to future riders and volunteer drivers. This partnership is at the heart of what Orinda does so well, bringing people together for a common local good.”

Almost 200 American & European cars ranging from the 1920’s, to the classics of the 50’s and 60’s, as well as modern exotics will be shown in Saturday’s free show. This year’s show will feature a Special Exhibit of classic Porsche cars and Station Wagons.

“This is a chance for your entire family to come enjoy some of the greatest cars from motoring history,” says event Chairman, Bill Waterman. “This year’s event will have shaded seating for guests to enjoy lunch and beverages from our great BBQ booth with classic cars around. At 3:00 p.m., you can enjoy watching the show cars drive down Orinda Way on the annual Classic Car Drive. More classics driving together than you have ever seen before. For a small $10 donation, there is even the chance to ride in a classic vehicle at the end of the show. There will be something for everybody!”

The show is in Orinda Village at Orinda Motors, 63 Orinda Way. For more information, visit the website at www.OrindaCarShow.com to enter a vehicle, subscribe to email updates, or attend the Pre-Show Party. Bring the family and head to Orinda to enjoy an amazing weekend of classic vehicles and entertainment.

Contact:
Bill Waterman, Committee Chairman
925-528-9676
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.