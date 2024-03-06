A group of Republican attorneys general are demanding that YouTube remove a “misleading” context disclaimer on a video posted by a pro-life group warning about chemical abortions.
In a letter sent Monday to Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, which is owned by Google, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird along with 15 of her GOP colleagues criticized the platform for adding “objectively untruthful” context notes to certain videos, and demanded the company immediately remo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Adam Schiff’s victory speech, demand cease-fire in Gaza - March 6, 2024
- RNC social media blitz targets Biden’s low approval rating, age concerns ahead of SOTU: ‘Numbers don’t lie’ - March 6, 2024
- Failed effort to boot Trump from ballot exposes ‘radical’ left’s ‘pure lunacy’: state election chief - March 6, 2024