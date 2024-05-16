Several House Democrats defied the White House to support a bill rebuking President Biden for withholding offensive aid from Israel on Thursday.

The Israel Security Assistance Support Act would condemn the president’s posture on Israel’s Gaza invasion while compelling the Biden administration to expeditiously send any weapons shipments already approved by Congress.

It passed in a 224 to 187 vote, with 16 Democrats joining 208 Republicans in advancing the bill. Democrats who supp

[Read Full story at source]