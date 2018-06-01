$169 Bn Automotive Safety System Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Dublin, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Safety System Market by Technology (Active and Passive), On-highway (PC, LCV, Buses, Trucks), Off-highway, EV, Offering (Hardware, Software) – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global automotive safety system market is estimated to be USD 82.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach 169.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

The automotive safety system market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent safety regulations pertaining to vehicle safety across the globe; increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; and rising disposable income in emerging economies. On the other hand, increasing role of complex software in a wide range of applications in a vehicle provides increased functionality and value for consumers.

Various advanced safety features require complex software for functioning. Safety features embedded with sophisticated internal networks, dozens of ECUs, and extensive remote connectivity ultimately increase the complexity of the vehicle. The use of complex software can, at times, cause software failure in a vehicle. This is a major restraining factor for advanced safety systems market.

Growing trend of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the active safety system market. Various features such as lane departure warning system (LDWS), automatic emergency braking (AEB), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), lane departure warning systems (LDW), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traction control system (TCS), forward-collision warning (FCW), and blind spot detection (BSD) are gaining momentum across the globe. The safety and comfort benefits of these systems are encouraging the safety feature manufacturers to carry out extensive R&D activities to develop active safety systems that cater to the set standards.

The software segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive safety system market, by offering. The main purpose of software is to communicate autonomously with other devices. The software content has been increasing day by day in the advanced applications of the vehicle. Increasing demand for human-machine interface in the vehicle helps to drive the software segment of the automotive safety system market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive safety system market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles has also driven the automotive safety system market in the region.

Major players profiled in the report are:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Delphi (UK)

Infineon (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Safety System Market

4.2 Automotive Safety System Market, By Region, 2017 & 2025

4.3 Automotive Safety System Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025

4.4 Automotive Safety System Market, By On-Highway Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.5 Automotive Safety System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.6 Automotive Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.7 Automotive Safety System Market, By Offering, 2017 & 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Luxury Cars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex & Expensive Features

5.2.2.2 Software Failures in Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Threats

5.2.4.2 Maintaining A Balance Between Cost & Quality

6 Automotive Safety System Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Safety Systems

6.2.1 Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

6.2.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

6.2.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

6.2.4 Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

6.2.5 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

6.2.6 Forward-Collision Warning (FCW)

6.2.7 Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)

6.2.8 Traction Control System (TCS)

6.2.9 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

6.3 Passive Safety Systems

6.3.1 Occupant Protection

6.3.1.1 Seatbelts

6.3.1.2 Airbags

6.3.2 Pedestrian Protection Systems

6.3.2.1 Pedestrian Protection Airbag

6.3.2.2 Active Hood Lifters

6.3.3 Whiplash Protection System

7 Automotive Safety System Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Buses

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Passenger Cars

7.5 Trucks

8 Automotive Safety System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture Vehicle

8.3 Construction Vehicle

9 Automotive Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

10 Automotive Safety System Market, By Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Software

11 Automotive Safety System Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Expansions

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Joint Ventures/Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements

13 Company Profiles

Robert Bosch

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Infineon

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Valeo

Magna

Autoliv

Mobileye

Hyundai Mobis

Takata

Knorr-Bremse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h33z6j/169_bn?w=12

