The Goodwill Estate has a long history, established in 1795, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This sprawling estate once sheltered Barnum & Bailey’s circus animals.

LISTING LINK : https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4122309/229-joseph-kershaw-road-eastover-sc-29044

DROPBOX : https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5kgsq95m93mjbdgxkn5ds/AAj2a60N4QJRPg8_V9q6XNs?rlkey=ewxf3w9e3evfwauekjhvuf8pz&st=zzzjqmi3&dl=0

PHOTO CREDIT: Drone Media and CDS

VIDEO LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Afh1Q9p-vaZiBW4_1cd2j0HxUdYrigbj/view

EASTOVER, S.C., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Goodwill Estate, a 730-acre gated haven in the serene landscape of South Carolina, has entered the market for $17,500,000. With a history dating back to the 18th century, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. The property is marketed exclusively by Tammra Granger and Julie Breedlove of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Established in 1795 by Daniel Huger II, the estate evolved from its agricultural beginning in the early 19th century and changed hands for George Wickes’ milling operations in the late 19th century. In the 20th century, it became a retreat for PT Barnum’s circus animals and later a hunting and fishing preserve under Samuel B. McMasters.

While this remarkable estate has no conservation easements, it is situated amidst over 3,600 acres of preservation land, ensuring unparalleled privacy and a deep connection to the outdoors and native wildlife. Boasting two primary residences, each offering modern updates and breathtaking panoramic views of a private 35-acre lake, Goodwill Estate embodies a harmonious blend of refined luxury and natural beauty, providing an idyllic retreat for those seeking opulence and tranquility.

The main home, spanning 8,400 square feet, is a masterpiece crafted in the Charleston style. Built in 2009-2010 by Billy Ray Caskey Custom Home Builder and Craftsman, this architectural gem features intricate details such as hand moulded brick exterior from the Old Carolina Brick Company and custom designed and built curved staircase gracefully framing an antique French Crystal Chandelier.

A stunning fusion of historic charm and modern luxury, this residence is adorned with the timeless elegance reminiscent of Charleston’s historic homes, featuring intricate molding, heart of pine flooring harvested from the estate’s land, and refined architectural details. The sanctuary is furnished with curated custom-made furniture, valuable antiques, and majestic antique chandeliers and light fixtures with storied provenance; all of which convey to the new owner. The home seamlessly integrates old-world charm with contemporary convenience and efficiency, including an elevator. Each room exudes a sense of heritage and sophistication, while the state-of-the-art kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances, offering both timeless beauty and modern functionality.

The secondary home, 5,500 square feet, built by the same custom builder offers similar luxury and charm, equipped with an elevator for accessibility and adorned with high-end finishes throughout.

Beyond its exquisite residences, Goodwill Estate is steeped in history, with structures dating back to the 1830s. The grounds feature an operational grist mill, and sawmill powered by the original water wheel. Additional historic features include a hunting lodge, blacksmith shop, caretaker’s home, two barns, corn crib and silo. The Heyward House remains on the property and has been converted into a private museum showcasing artifacts and antiques.

The property offers 173 acres of rich wetlands, expansive pine timber forests, 12 miles of trails and scenic Colonel’s Creek running through it, complete with a picturesque waterfall. Wildlife abounds with an island rookery, quail fields and meadows abundant with turkey and white-tailed deer. With approval for subdivision into 22 lots and potential for expansion or conservation, including carbon banking, the estate presents opportunities for both investors and homeowners alike. Moreover, a boat launch at nearby Wateree River allows access downriver to Charleston.

Larry Faulkenberry, the current owner, emphasizes the estate’s harmonious blend of historical authenticity and natural beauty, making it a unique and coveted destination for those seeking a piece of South Carolina’s heritage.

Quote:

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history and indulge in luxurious living surrounded by natural beauty. Primed for development or multigenerational living, the Goodwill Estate is more than a property; it’s a timeless legacy awaiting its next chapter.”

Tammra Granger and Julie Breedlove, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

[email protected]

P: 941.587.0257