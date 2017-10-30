180 Degree Capital Corp. Appoints Robert E. Bigelow III as Head of Fund Development

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (the “Company”) announced today that the company appointed Robert E. Bigelow III as Vice President, Head of Fund Development. In this role, Mr. Bigelow will manage the Company’s strategic efforts to raise capital in managed funds and special purpose vehicles.

Mr. Bigelow was previously the founder of Blue River Asset Management (“BRAM”). At its peak, BRAM managed $1.7 billion in capital. Mr. Bigelow was responsible for raising a substantial portion of that capital in conjunction with also developing the proprietary trading strategies and techniques utilized by the fund. Prior to forming BRAM, Mr. Bigelow was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns where he was head of the Municipal Derivative Products Group from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Bigelow began the Municipal Derivative Product Group at Bear Stearns after leaving Credit Suisse Financial Products, where he was one of two founding members of a municipal derivative joint venture with Credit Suisse First Boston in 1993. From 1990 to 1993, he was a member of Lehman Brothers Derivative Products and Public Finance Departments. Mr. Bigelow was graduated from Yale University in 1990.

“We are excited Rob has agreed to join our team,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Rob comes with a wealth of experience and his background in raising capital across a variety of relationships should aid us as we consider raising outside capital.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining 180 Degree Capital Corp.,” said Mr. Bigelow. “I believe there is a substantial amount of capital looking for investment opportunities such as those being pursued by the company. I look forward to working with the team to identify and raise such capital.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company’s securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and other significant factors that could affect the Company’s actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.