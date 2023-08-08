AmeriCorps announced $13 million to support 45 organizations focused on engaging community members in volunteer activities

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced today 45 organizations who have been awarded federal grants to support the Volunteer Generation Fund and Days of Service awards. More than $13 million will create service opportunities, recruit volunteers and encourage Americans to participate in the country’s two national days of service.

The Volunteer Generation Fund invests in volunteer management practices that increase volunteer recruitment and retention. The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service funding will mobilize more Americans to engage in volunteer activities to honor those who lost their lives, rekindle unity and uplift community-based justice opportunities. These volunteers will meet vital community needs, make a long-term commitment to community service and bring people together to focus on service to others.

“AmeriCorps proudly invested in innovative approaches to engage communities and foster action and belonging,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Days of Service and Volunteer Generation Fund grants will support communities’ most pressing needs and encourage more people to serve throughout our nation.”

In fiscal year 2022, AmeriCorps resources contributed to the mobilization of more than 400,000 volunteers through Days of Service and the Volunteer Generation Fund. A majority of the Volunteer Generation Fund grants will support the National Partnership for Student Success, a public-private partnership committed to providing academic, mental health and other supports students need to succeed. Through this funding, AmeriCorps will help organizations across the country engage volunteers to serve their communities and build a more united America.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

