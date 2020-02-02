‘1917’ wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards

First World War drama “1917” was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, the first time he has been honored for direction by the British academy.
