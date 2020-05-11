1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
- The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which will include a presentation on Monday, May 18th at 11:10 a.m. (PDT) / 2:10 p.m. (EDT).
A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.
About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.
Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.
Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(206) 331-2211
Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
(443) 223-0500
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
[email protected]
650-743-5187
