1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which will include a presentation on Monday, May 18th at 11:10 a.m. (PDT) / 2:10 p.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com .

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

