Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which will include a presentation on Monday, May 18th at 11:10 a.m. (PDT) / 2:10 p.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(206) 331-2211

Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
(443) 223-0500
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
[email protected]
650-743-5187

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.