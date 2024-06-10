President Biden has hinted that more liberal moves on immigration could be coming in the weeks ahead, and reports suggest that, in response to left-wing pressure on the issue, he is considering a deportation shield for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants already in the U.S.

Last week, Biden announced an executive order to limit the ability of illegal immigrants to claim asylum at the southern border. While it was brushed off by Republicans as insufficient and has yet to have an

[Read Full story at source]