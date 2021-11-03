Breaking News
1st Capital Bancorp Announces Danelle Thomsen as Chief Financial Officer

Danelle Thomsen

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) Chief Executive Officer Samuel Jimenez announced today that Danelle Thomsen has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. Ms. Thomsen will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of the finance and accounting functions of the Bank.

Ms. Thomsen’s career spans 25 years beginning at a top 10 public accounting firm with a focus on auditing community financial institutions. Post public accounting, Danelle spent five years in senior finance roles in real estate development before returning to financial services and has spent the last fifteen years serving in various senior accounting and finance leadership positions. Most recently, Danelle served as Chief Administrative Officer of a nationwide loan servicing company seeking a de-novo bank charter. Danelle received her business degree with a focus in accounting from Cal Poly Pomona and is a California CPA (inactive).

“We are excited to have Danelle join the 1st Capital team, her accounting and finance experience, diverse financial services background, and leadership skills are essential to meeting our operating performance objectives,” Jimenez said.

“I am thrilled to join the team at 1st Capital Bank, as the Bank builds on its solid foundation and is poised for continued growth serving the Central Coast of California,” Thomsen said.

About 1st Capital Bank
1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com
408.315.0754

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abba85fb-fcf2-46e6-804b-ff6c3066ce3c

