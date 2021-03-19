Breaking News
1st Capital Bancorp Announces Marci S. Davis as Chief Credit Officer

SALINAS, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1st Capital Bancorp (the “company”) (OTC Pink: FISB), the holding company of 1st Capital Bank (the “bank”), announced today that Marci S. Davis has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of 1st Capital Bank. Ms. Davis will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for overseeing the Bank’s loan portfolio along with related credit processes.

Ms. Davis fills the role previously held by Dale Diederick. Following a transition period, Mr. Diederick will continue to serve the Bank as a Special Projects Officer.

With almost 30 years of banking experience, Marci started her career as a Bank Examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Marci then spent 10 years in various lending positions at Bank of America, and the last 15 years in lending and management positions with Wells Fargo Bank. Most recently Marci was SVP, Loan Team Manager with Wells Fargo’s commercial lending office in Monterey, focusing on lending and portfolio asset quality. Marci also has experience leading successful teams in all aspects of commercial banking. Marci received her business degree from California State University, Stanislaus.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Davis to the 1st Capital Bank team, Marci brings a wealth of lending and credit expertise to our Bank along with comprehensive market knowledge,” said CEO Samuel D. Jimenez

“I’m excited to join 1st Capital Bank and be part of a team that is dedicated to serving the business needs our Central Coast communities,” Davis said. “This is a strong institution with an exceptional team of bankers who focus on serving our customers and communities as a whole.”

About 1st Capital Bank

The bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust treasury management services. The bank operates full service offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. The bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender | SBA Preferred Lender | www.1stcapital.bank



 

