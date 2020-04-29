1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of Chief Lending Officer Stuart Tripp

Stuart Tripp Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

SALINAS, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) today announced Monterey Regional President Stuart M. Tripp has been promoted to executive vice president, chief lending officer. Tripp is a veteran banker who has served small businesses and middle market companies in the Monterey and Santa Cruz County markets for more than thirty years.

“We are delighted to have Stuart join our executive team,” said Jon D. Ditlevsen, president. “His energy and drive, combined with a singular focus on meeting client needs, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and the scope of services we offer to our business clients along California’s Central Coast. His appointment reaffirms our commitment to understanding and meeting our clients’ needs with an unparalleled level of responsiveness.”

“It is an honor to join the executive team of 1st Capital Bank,” said Tripp. “In my six years with the bank, I have enjoyed the privilege of meeting many of our local business customers, and the opportunity to work directly with them on customizing financial solutions for their companies. I am fortunate to lead a seasoned team of professional bankers that have passion to serve our customers and have deep ties to our communities.”

Tripp currently serves on the board of the Dominican Hospital Foundation, Santa Cruz, and has served on numerous not-for-profit boards in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

