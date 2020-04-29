Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of Chief Lending Officer Stuart Tripp

1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of Chief Lending Officer Stuart Tripp

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Stuart Tripp

Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

SALINAS, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) today announced Monterey Regional President Stuart M. Tripp has been promoted to executive vice president, chief lending officer. Tripp is a veteran banker who has served small businesses and middle market companies in the Monterey and Santa Cruz County markets for more than thirty years.

“We are delighted to have Stuart join our executive team,” said Jon D. Ditlevsen, president. “His energy and drive, combined with a singular focus on meeting client needs, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and the scope of services we offer to our business clients along California’s Central Coast. His appointment reaffirms our commitment to understanding and meeting our clients’ needs with an unparalleled level of responsiveness.”

“It is an honor to join the executive team of 1st Capital Bank,” said Tripp. “In my six years with the bank, I have enjoyed the privilege of meeting many of our local business customers, and the opportunity to work directly with them on customizing financial solutions for their companies. I am fortunate to lead a seasoned team of professional bankers that have passion to serve our customers and have deep ties to our communities.”

Tripp currently serves on the board of the Dominican Hospital Foundation, Santa Cruz, and has served on numerous not-for-profit boards in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

About 1st Capital Bank
1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and a loan production office in Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender |SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
[email protected]
831.264.4022

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e63f80-f829-4e81-9906-5f98190c20df

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.