1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Election of Raymond R. Ciccone, CPA as Director

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) (“1ST Constitution”), the parent company of 1ST Constitution Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the election of Raymond R. Ciccone, CPA, to the Boards of Directors of 1ST Constitution and the Bank. Mr. Ciccone, a former director of Shore Community Bank, will serve an initial term expiring at 1ST Constitution’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Ciccone, 62, was a director of Shore Community Bank since 2008 and served as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Ciccone has been practicing forensic accounting for over 30 years. Mr. Ciccone is the managing partner of Ciccone, Koseff & Company, Certified Public Accountants in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, which he founded in 1988. Since 1995, Mr. Ciccone is also a partner and practices as a forensic accountant with The Forensic Accounting Group, Inc., which specializes in providing litigation services, due diligence review, business consulting, claim investigation, expert witness services and more to individuals and businesses. In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mr. Ciccone holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Stockton University and Master of Science degree in Taxation from Seton Hall University. Mr. Ciccone currently serves as a Trustee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Stockton University.

About 1ST Constitution Bancorp

1ST Constitution Bancorp, through its primary subsidiary, 1ST Constitution Bank, has approximately $1.6 billion of assets and operates 26 branch banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury (2), Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River (3) New Jersey, following the merger with Shore Community Bank.

1ST Constitution Bancorp is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the trading symbol “FCCY” and information about 1ST Constitution Bancorp can be accessed through the Internet at www.1STCONSTITUTION.com.

