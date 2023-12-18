1st Security Bank Announces Appointment Dan Icasiano SVP, Director of Treasury Management

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1st Security Bank (‘the Bank’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Icasiano to the position of SVP, Director of Treasury Management, effective November 27th.

Dan Icasiano’s history of more than thirty years in the banking industry and treasury management services provides a wealth of expertise to 1st Security Bank. CEO, Joe Adams commented, “Dan believes in providing customized deposit solutions for our business customers. Given his expansive knowledge and experience with product development and operational efficiencies, Dan is well-positioned to help guide the Bank in our continued growth.”

Dan was instrumental in launching and developing treasury management at two other financial institutions. He has held senior positions at local community banks and specializes in government and tribal banking.

Dan has been a resident of Seattle for over 40 years and has served the community through volunteer work at Food Lifeline, Habitat for Humanity, Tacoma Toys Rescue, Rotary and Kiwanis.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-seven branches across Washington and Oregon, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the Pacific Northwest. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT

Camberly Gilmartin AVP, Marketing Manager

1st Security Bank

camberly.gilmartin@fsbwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f81ddf-ba25-4b5f-847c-688630dea1a1