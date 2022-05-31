1stDibs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tom Etergino will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6th at 1:40pm ET.
A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company’s Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).
About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.
Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations
investors@1stDibs.com
Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com
