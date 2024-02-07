15307 Eaton Court 15307 Eaton Court sold for $2.3 million.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 15307 Eaton Court has sold for $2,300,000, the highest-priced sale in 2023 for the Tampa Palms zip code and, more exceptionally, not located in The Reserve. The luxury residence is ideally located in a sought-after community and the transaction was brokered exclusively by Mary Renfroe of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s South Tampa office.

Custom built on .58 meticulously landscaped acres, the property offers a unique blend of grand architecture, lush greenery, and contemporary design. Boasting a 27-foot entrance foyer, inlaid flooring, and modern white accent moldings, the residence seamlessly marries timeless elegance with contemporary opulence.

The stately all-brick exterior is framed by grand columns. No detail was overlooked in the interior which spans over 5,000 square feet with a gourmet kitchen, wine room and exquisite updates throughout.

The fireplace patio overlooks the pool and sculpted gardens and the state-of-the-art fitness area features a private sauna. Outdoor living extends through a hidden paradise to the pool, koi pond, gazebo and private treehouse.

Residents of the private Tampa Palms community benefit from a slew of exclusive amenities. 15307 Eaton Court is conveniently located near the clubhouse for golf or tennis enthusiasts.

“This record-breaking sale speaks volumes about the timeless appeal and desirability of the Tampa Palms community,” said Mary Renfroe. “The new owners have myriad ways to experience the splendor of a curated living space that artfully bridges refined heritage to contemporary opulence, fit for the connoisseur of life.”

