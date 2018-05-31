Breaking News
Home / Top News / $2.6 Bn Aviation Lubricant (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant & Additives) Market – Global Forecast to 2022

$2.6 Bn Aviation Lubricant (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant & Additives) Market – Global Forecast to 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

Dublin, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Aviation Lubricant Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant & Additives), End User (OEM, MRO), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe), Technology, Aviation Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research report categorizes the aviation lubricant market basis of type (hydraulic fluid, engine oil, grease, special lubricants and additives), technology (mineral-based, synthetic), aviation type (commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation), end user (OEM, MRO), and application (hydraulic systems, engine, landing gear, airframe, others). these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Increasing demand for air travel and increasing fleet size are driving the aviation lubricant market

This growth can be attributed to factors, such as the increased demand for air travel and fleet size growth by airlines worldwide.

Based on end user, the MRO segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017

Based on end user, the MRO segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.

Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.

North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. Major aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Pratt and Whitney (US), are present in the region and thus generate high demand for aviation lubricants. North America is projected to lead the aviation lubricant market during the forecast period, in terms of market share as the regions has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleets in the world. The aviation lubricant market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for air travel and growing fleets in the region.

Major companies profiled in the report include Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and TOTAL (France).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Aviation Lubricant Market Overview
4.2 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology
4.3 Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricant Market, By Country
4.4 US Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type
4.5 Europe Aviation Lubricant Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Large Existing and Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Fleets
5.2.1.2 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight
5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Safe Aircraft Lubricants
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Delivering Lubricants Operating Under Extreme Conditions

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply-Chain Analysis
6.3 Advanced Turbine Engine Lubricants
6.3.1 Standard Performance Capable (SPC)
6.3.2 High Performance Capable (HPC) Oils
6.3.3 Groups II and III Evolve Into Strong Competition for Group IV(Polyalphaolefin) in Aviation

7 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hydraulic Fluid
7.3 Engine Oil
7.4 Grease
7.5 Special Lubricants and Additives

8 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Aviation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Aviation
8.3 Military Aviation
8.4 Business and General Aviation

9 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mineral-Based
9.3 Synthetic

10 Aviation Lubricant Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 OEM
10.3 MRO

11 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hydraulic Systems
11.3 Engine
11.4 Landing Gear
11.5 Airframe
11.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis: 2016
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 New Product Launches
13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions
13.3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

14 Company Profiles

  • BP
  • Candan Industries
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Exxonmobil
  • Lanxess
  • Lukoil
  • Nyco
  • Nye Lubricants
  • Phillips 66
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • The Chemours Company
  • Total

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gps2qk/2_6_bn_aviation?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Commercial Aerospace, Lubricants and Greases
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.