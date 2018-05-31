$2.6 Bn Aviation Lubricant (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant & Additives) Market – Global Forecast to 2022

Dublin, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Aviation Lubricant Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant & Additives), End User (OEM, MRO), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe), Technology, Aviation Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research report categorizes the aviation lubricant market basis of type (hydraulic fluid, engine oil, grease, special lubricants and additives), technology (mineral-based, synthetic), aviation type (commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation), end user (OEM, MRO), and application (hydraulic systems, engine, landing gear, airframe, others). these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Increasing demand for air travel and increasing fleet size are driving the aviation lubricant market

This growth can be attributed to factors, such as the increased demand for air travel and fleet size growth by airlines worldwide.

Based on end user, the MRO segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.

Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.

North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. Major aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Pratt and Whitney (US), are present in the region and thus generate high demand for aviation lubricants. North America is projected to lead the aviation lubricant market during the forecast period, in terms of market share as the regions has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleets in the world. The aviation lubricant market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for air travel and growing fleets in the region.

Major companies profiled in the report include Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and TOTAL (France).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aviation Lubricant Market Overview

4.2 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology

4.3 Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricant Market, By Country

4.4 US Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type

4.5 Europe Aviation Lubricant Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Existing and Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Fleets

5.2.1.2 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Safe Aircraft Lubricants

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Delivering Lubricants Operating Under Extreme Conditions

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply-Chain Analysis

6.3 Advanced Turbine Engine Lubricants

6.3.1 Standard Performance Capable (SPC)

6.3.2 High Performance Capable (HPC) Oils

6.3.3 Groups II and III Evolve Into Strong Competition for Group IV(Polyalphaolefin) in Aviation

7 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Fluid

7.3 Engine Oil

7.4 Grease

7.5 Special Lubricants and Additives

8 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Aviation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.3 Military Aviation

8.4 Business and General Aviation

9 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mineral-Based

9.3 Synthetic

10 Aviation Lubricant Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM

10.3 MRO

11 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hydraulic Systems

11.3 Engine

11.4 Landing Gear

11.5 Airframe

11.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis: 2016

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches

13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions

13.3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

14 Company Profiles

BP

Candan Industries

Eastman Chemical

Exxonmobil

Lanxess

Lukoil

Nyco

Nye Lubricants

Phillips 66

Royal Dutch Shell

The Chemours Company

Total

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gps2qk/2_6_bn_aviation?w=12

