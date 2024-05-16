Two foreign nationals are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after an attempt to breach a Marine Corps base this month, officials confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened on May 3 at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at one of the gates. The driver told military police officers they were making a delivery to the Post Office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

Becaus

[Read Full story at source]