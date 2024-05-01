Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced plans to trigger a vote on ousting Speaker Mike Johnson next week.
Greene was joined by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The pair blasted Johnson after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY., released a joint statement with other Democratic leaders announcing they would save Johnson.
“We need leaders in the House of Representatives that are gonna get this done,”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump asks if college riots are intentional to distract from ‘millions’ of migrants ‘pouring into our country’ - May 1, 2024
- ‘Election interference’: GOP senator launches push to shut down noncitizen voting in DC elections - May 1, 2024
- 2 House Republicans move to oust Speaker Johnson 6 months after he took gavel - May 1, 2024