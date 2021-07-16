Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / $2 Million Follow-on Service Contract Awarded to Liteye Systems

$2 Million Follow-on Service Contract Awarded to Liteye Systems

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Liteye’s Service Division to Provide Support to CUAS Deployed Defense Systems

Liteye’s Containerized CUAS continues to protect against small UAS.

Liteye’s Containerized CUAS continues to protect against small UAS.

Liteye’s Trailer CUAS systems provide fixed/semi-fixed multi-mission capabilities.

Liteye’s Trailer CUAS systems provide fixed/semi-fixed multi-mission capabilities.

Centennial, Colorado, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, based in Denver Colorado, has received a follow-on contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to provide service and support for deployed counter unmanned defense systems.

The Department of Defense has prioritized counter-unmanned aircraft systems as a defensive platform and working with industry to develop technology and solutions to maximize capabilities domestically and overseas.

“Liteye has CUAS defense systems in operation all over the world, and with Liteye experts providing service and support, the ‘Good-Guys’ will get what they need from us to accomplish their mission,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems.

Liteye has been providing service and support for CUAS systems downrange since 2016.  Liteye’s CUAS solutions can be layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat a wide range of malicious small UAS threats being encountered today.   The Containerized variant features a state-of-the-art operator suite, hardened for use in any climate, and can easily be moved between locations.  The Liteye services team provides 24/7 reach-back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against the threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

“As the threat continues to escalate, drone technology continues to improve, we are diligent about improving Liteye systems, providing on-time delivery, service, and support to our servicemen and women.  We are constantly adding capabilities to remain effective against this evolving threat,” said Geyer.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats.

 

# # #

Attachments

  • CAUDSunset
  • LTY__CUAS_Trailer 
CONTACT: Marya Mista
Liteye Systems, Inc.
630-991-3711
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.