Instead of trying to keep their seats in Congress, two North Carolina politicians are vying for a high-profile office closer to home: state attorney general.
The career path that Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson are trying to follow was once a rarity but has become more common across the country as the attorney general position has become more prominent — and taken a more partisan tone.
The North Carolina race is among the most closely watche
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hamas officials shut down Biden’s ice-cream diplomacy, rejects cease-fire deal - February 28, 2024
- 2 North Carolina congressmen run for state attorney general rather than re-election - February 28, 2024
- Connecticut mayor secures re-election after controversial do-over vote - February 28, 2024