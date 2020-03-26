Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill With Cash For All US Residents – By Bambridge Accountants New York

$2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill With Cash For All US Residents – By Bambridge Accountants New York

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

The Senate passed $2 Trillion Coronovirus Bill providing $1,200 for US resident individuals – report by Bambridge Accountants New York

New York City , March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A massive support bill for individuals and businesses in the US has been passed by the Senate. In a remarkable sign of bipartisanship the bill was passed unanimously 96-0. The bill also provides support for local governments and hospitals.

Individuals will receive a check for $1,200 per adult if you are earning up to $75,000. There is a gradual reduction in the repayment for incomes from $75,000 to $99,000. There is no repayment if your income is over $99,000.

For couples, they will each receive $1,200 as long as their joint income is $150,000 or less. There is a phase out for joint incomes of $150,000 to $198,000 – no repayments if your joint income is over $198,000.

In addition, all children will receive $500 – there is no income testing for the parents or carers.

The US Treasury has provided loan funding for businesses, creating a $500 billion loan program. There is a second $350 billion loan program for small businesses, offering to write off loans if those businesses can avoid layoffs of staff.

Hospitals and local governments have also received support, each receiving $150 billion in funding.

Alistair Bambridge, partner at Bambridge Accountants New York, explains: “For many US taxpayers their priorities are to care for their families and loved ones in these uncertain times and the checks will help provide much needed support.

“This bill is the largest emergency aid package in history, the most significant action to date in the US to address the affect of the coronavirus on the economy and individual’s personal finances.

“It may be that the bill is just a first step and that additional funding and support are necessary as we learn more about the impact of the pandemic. The paramount concern will be protecting our loved ones, families and the community. 

Contact Alistair Bambridge, [email protected], +1 646 956 5566.

Bambridge Accountants has offices in London and New York, specializing in tax preparation for actors and other creatives and US expats around the world.

www.bambridgeaccountants.com

via: KISS PR Newswire https://story.kisspr.com

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.