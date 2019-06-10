200+ Executives Convened In New Orleans For The 2019 I/DD Executive Summit Presented By OPEN MINDS & CapGrow Partners

Gettysburg, Pa, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 200 health and human service executives met in New Orleans, Louisiana this past Monday for The 2019 I/DD Executive Summit. Hosted by OPEN MINDS and CapGrow Partners, this full day event focused on helping organizations build a business model focused on improving performance outcomes, preserving consumer self-direction, and exploring new partnerships across the care continuum.

Josh Boynton, Vice President of Aetna Medicaid, a CVS Health business, along with co-presenter CapGrow Partner’s CEO and Founder Matt Pettinelli, kicked off the day with their keynote session, “From Managed Care Planning To Execution – The Future Of Financing & Service Delivery Models For The I/DD Market.”

The day included a series of informative sessions, featuring thought leaders and industry experts, including:

Matt Pettinelli, Founder/CEO, CapGrow Partners

Josh Boynton, Vice President, Aetna Medicaid

Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services

Jeff Klimaski, President & COO, The Columbus Organization

Tonya Copeland, Vice President, IDD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealthcare

Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc.

Bruce Block, M.D., Chief Learning and Medical Informatics Officer, Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative

Carli Friedman, Ph.D., Director of Research, CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership

Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer & Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS

Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer & Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS closed the Summit with her session, The New Strategy For Sustainability: How To Prepare Your Organization For A Risk-Based, Community-Focused I/DD Market.

About CapGrow Partners

CapGrow Partners (“CapGrow”) offers unparalleled experience and resources in providing safe, secure and appropriate housing for individuals in need of support services. CapGrow’s tailored lease programs are designed to enhance provider operations while at the same time advancing financial objectives. The Company’s committed, responsive and experienced team is different from other organizations in that they come from a background that directly supports their work, and the work of their partners. In fact, there is no other company today that can match the combination of experience and resources they offer. CapGrow was recognized for the second consecutive year as both one of the Nation’s and Chicago’s “Best and Brightest Companies To Work For” in 2018. To learn more about CapGrow Partners please call 773-327-7691 or visit, www.capgrowpartners.com..

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

