Breaking News
Home / Top News / 200+ Executives Convened In New Orleans For The 2019 I/DD Executive Summit Presented By OPEN MINDS & CapGrow Partners

200+ Executives Convened In New Orleans For The 2019 I/DD Executive Summit Presented By OPEN MINDS & CapGrow Partners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Gettysburg, Pa, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 200 health and human service executives met in New Orleans, Louisiana this past Monday for The 2019 I/DD Executive Summit. Hosted by OPEN MINDS and CapGrow Partners, this full day event focused on helping organizations build a business model focused on improving performance outcomes, preserving consumer self-direction, and exploring new partnerships across the care continuum.

Josh Boynton, Vice President of Aetna Medicaid, a CVS Health business, along with co-presenter CapGrow Partner’s CEO and Founder Matt Pettinelli, kicked off the day with their keynote session, “From Managed Care Planning To Execution – The Future Of Financing & Service Delivery Models For The I/DD Market.”

The day included a series of informative sessions, featuring thought leaders and industry experts, including:

  • Matt Pettinelli, Founder/CEO, CapGrow Partners
  • Josh Boynton, Vice President, Aetna Medicaid
  • Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services
  • Jeff Klimaski, President & COO, The Columbus Organization
  • Tonya Copeland, Vice President, IDD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealthcare
  • Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc.
  • Bruce Block, M.D., Chief Learning and Medical Informatics Officer, Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative
  • Carli Friedman, Ph.D., Director of Research, CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership
  • Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer & Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS

Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer & Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS closed the Summit with her session, The New Strategy For Sustainability: How To Prepare Your Organization For A Risk-Based, Community-Focused I/DD Market.

The Summit was sponsored by:

  • Therap Services
  • Arlington Heritage Group, Inc.
  • Core Solutions, Inc.
  • Inperium, Inc.
  • Butler Human Services Furniture
  • Carf International
  • Credible Behavioral Health Software
  • VERTESS
  • Welligent
  • Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
  • OnShift

 

About CapGrow Partners

CapGrow Partners (“CapGrow”) offers unparalleled experience and resources in providing safe, secure and appropriate housing for individuals in need of support services. CapGrow’s tailored lease programs are designed to enhance provider operations while at the same time advancing financial objectives. The Company’s committed, responsive and experienced team is different from other organizations in that they come from a background that directly supports their work, and the work of their partners. In fact, there is no other company today that can match the combination of experience and resources they offer. CapGrow was recognized for the second consecutive year as both one of the Nation’s and Chicago’s “Best and Brightest Companies To Work For” in 2018. To learn more about CapGrow Partners please call 773-327-7691 or visit, www.capgrowpartners.com..

 ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Executive Education Events Team
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.