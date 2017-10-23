2017-10-23 RCI BANQUE ISSUES A € 500 MILLION FLOATING RATE BOND MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2024

October 23rd, 2017

RCI BANQUE ISSUES A € 500 MILLION FLOATING RATE BOND MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2024

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a 7-year floating rate bond with a coupon set at Euribor + 57 bp.

The deal attracted a € 2.7 billion final order book coming from approximately 240 subscribers.

This issue complements the company’s credit curve, which now has multiple reference points, both in fixed-rate and variable-rate formats.

The investor interest in this new deal demonstrates once again their confidence in the financial strength of the company as well as their capacity to support its

