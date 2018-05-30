2017-2018 Global Classified Annual Report: Amazon, Facebook and Google – Reshaping Classifieds in a New World Order?

Dublin, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “2017-2018 Global Classified Annual Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report explores global trends, the technologies making a difference today and tomorrow, the revenue opportunities, the brightest start-ups from across the globe and an overview of the Big 6 of classifieds.

World leaders in classified advertising like Schibsted, Naspers, Axel Springer and EBay face threats from within and without. Now three of the world’s largest internet companies – Facebook, Google and Amazon – are dipping their toes into the classified world. They’re the biggest threats yet.

Facebook is all in with Facebook Marketplace, which has launched in more than 30 countries after organic growth and a year of small-scale testing. Google is working primarily in recruitment, and Amazon has launched a small project for c-to-c sales called Local Finds, in India.

Those are the subtexts in this year’s 110 page Global Classified Advertising Annual.

First of all, we assess the reaction of the Bix Six classified companies to the mounting challenges. Is Schibsted particularly vulnerable to a Marketplace face-off? Can Indeed, the massive recruitment ad business operated by Recruit Holdings, survive without Google? Is Amazon posing a challenge to OLX, Quikr and Flipkart in India? And to classified companies everywhere?

In Spotlights, we review several interesting classified companies across the globe. Which sites are getting involved in transactions? Why did Efritin.com fail in Nigeria? What are Nextdoor’s plans for the classifieds market in the U.S. and beyond? Spotlights begin on Page 24.

We also look at tech trends reshaping classifieds. Will blockchain have a major impact on marketplaces? Can classified businesses grow without AI and ML? How are chatbots disrupting, or improving, classifieds? Read more beginning on Page 49.

This report highlights nine interesting startups. From video-based German marketplace Yeay to Pakistan’s female-focused classifieds SheOps, we trawl the world for new and unusual business models. Start-up coverage begins on Page 59. We update you on new products and services added by general classified sites during the past 12 months, beginning on Page 69, and provide 40 country-by-country analyses (Page 80). Which are the top three general classified companies in Russia, India and France (and 37 other countries)? We provide details.

With a remarkable global team of writers/analysts, we’ve put together what we believe is the ultimate report on the state of the global classifieds industry today.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary The Big Six and Facebook Axel Sprivce: Growing but Challenges remain Craiglist The cockroach of the internet Ebay. Is the battle for the U S. market lost? Facebook: How it’s shaking up U.S. classified apps Naspers: OLX turns a profit AutoTroder.co.za acquired Recruit Holdings: Accelerating automation Schibsted: The Facebook threat, and organizational reform Spotlights Quikr: verticals, languages, acquisitions Nextdoor Opens the door to Classified ads Efritin shutdown: Lessons from Nigeria LeBonCoin transitions form classified site to a marketplace Which sites are getting into the transaction? Ancillary service in online classifieds Xianyu and Zhuan Znuan: Moulding China’s future FDV investment Strategy How to make niche marketplaces profitable Tech trends Al and ML AR and VR Blockchain Chatbots 3-D modeling Payments Predictive analytics Voice recognition The ‘red button’ Start-ups Borroclub Mercariatte Monetha OpenBazaar SheOps Smama Swapub wanyboo Yeav Now products and tech global round-up Top horizontal ad sites/apps by country

