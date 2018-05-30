Breaking News
2017-2018 Global Classified Annual Report: Amazon, Facebook and Google – Reshaping Classifieds in a New World Order?

Dublin, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “2017-2018 Global Classified Annual Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report explores global trends, the technologies making a difference today and tomorrow, the revenue opportunities, the brightest start-ups from across the globe and an overview of the Big 6 of classifieds.

World leaders in classified advertising like Schibsted, Naspers, Axel Springer and EBay face threats from within and without. Now three of the world’s largest internet companies – Facebook, Google and Amazon – are dipping their toes into the classified world. They’re the biggest threats yet.

Facebook is all in with Facebook Marketplace, which has launched in more than 30 countries after organic growth and a year of small-scale testing. Google is working primarily in recruitment, and Amazon has launched a small project for c-to-c sales called Local Finds, in India.

Those are the subtexts in this year’s 110 page Global Classified Advertising Annual.

First of all, we assess the reaction of the Bix Six classified companies to the mounting challenges. Is Schibsted particularly vulnerable to a Marketplace face-off? Can Indeed, the massive recruitment ad business operated by Recruit Holdings, survive without Google? Is Amazon posing a challenge to OLX, Quikr and Flipkart in India? And to classified companies everywhere?

In Spotlights, we review several interesting classified companies across the globe. Which sites are getting involved in transactions? Why did Efritin.com fail in Nigeria? What are Nextdoor’s plans for the classifieds market in the U.S. and beyond? Spotlights begin on Page 24.

We also look at tech trends reshaping classifieds. Will blockchain have a major impact on marketplaces? Can classified businesses grow without AI and ML? How are chatbots disrupting, or improving, classifieds? Read more beginning on Page 49.

This report highlights nine interesting startups. From video-based German marketplace Yeay to Pakistan’s female-focused classifieds SheOps, we trawl the world for new and unusual business models. Start-up coverage begins on Page 59. We update you on new products and services added by general classified sites during the past 12 months, beginning on Page 69, and provide 40 country-by-country analyses (Page 80). Which are the top three general classified companies in Russia, India and France (and 37 other countries)? We provide details.

With a remarkable global team of writers/analysts, we’ve put together what we believe is the ultimate report on the state of the global classifieds industry today.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. The Big Six and Facebook
  3. Axel Sprivce: Growing but Challenges remain
  4. Craiglist The cockroach of the internet
  5. Ebay. Is the battle for the U S. market lost?
  6. Facebook: How it’s shaking up U.S. classified apps
  7. Naspers: OLX turns a profit AutoTroder.co.za acquired
  8. Recruit Holdings: Accelerating automation
  9. Schibsted: The Facebook threat, and organizational reform
  10. Spotlights
  11. Quikr: verticals, languages, acquisitions
  12. Nextdoor Opens the door to Classified ads
  13. Efritin shutdown: Lessons from Nigeria
  14. LeBonCoin transitions form classified site to a marketplace
  15. Which sites are getting into the transaction?
  16. Ancillary service in online classifieds
  17. Xianyu and Zhuan Znuan: Moulding China’s future
  18. FDV investment Strategy
  19. How to make niche marketplaces profitable
  20. Tech trends
  21. Al and ML
  22. AR and VR
  23. Blockchain
  24. Chatbots
  25. 3-D modeling
  26. Payments
  27. Predictive analytics
  28. Voice recognition
  29. The ‘red button’
  30. Start-ups
  31. Borroclub
  32. Mercariatte
  33. Monetha
  34. OpenBazaar
  35. SheOps
  36. Smama
  37. Swapub
  38. wanyboo
  39. Yeav
  40. Now products and tech global round-up
  41. Top horizontal ad sites/apps by country

Companies Mentioned

  • 2dehands.be
  • 4tradeit.co.nz
  • 7gz.com
  • 58.com
  • 99.com
  • 500 Markets
  • Activate
  • Adobe
  • AirBnB
  • Alamaula.com.ar
  • Alibaba
  • Amazon
  • Andreessen Horowitz
  • Anjuke
  • Antena Group
  • Ant Financial
  • ApartmentFinder
  • Apartment Guide
  • ApartmentHomeLiving
  • ApartmentList
  • Apartments.com
  • Apple
  • Appnexus
  • ArpaTech
  • Autobytel.com
  • AutoGenie
  • Autohome
  • AutoScout
  • AutoTrader
  • AutoTrader.co.za
  • AVendreALouer
  • Avito
  • Axel Springer
  • BabaJob
  • Backpage.com
  • Bangkok.Craigslist.co.th
  • Bazos.cz
  • Belong
  • Benchmark Capital
  • Bikroy.com
  • BitAuto
  • Bkie
  • Blizko.ru
  • Blocket
  • BlueYard Capital
  • Bolee.com
  • Bomnegocio.com.br
  • Borroclub
  • Caf.naver.com
  • Car&Boat Media
  • CarConnect.com.au
  • CareerBuilder
  • Careers24
  • Car.gr
  • CarMax
  • Carousell
  • Carsales
  • Cars.com
  • CarsGuide
  • CarTrade.com
  • Carvana
  • CarWale.com
  • Carwow
  • CarZoos
  • Catalonia Hotels &
  • Resorts
  • Ceridian
  • Chaterix.com
  • Cheki
  • Chotot.com
  • Cisco
  • Classifiedads.com
  • CleverTap
  • Clickbd.com
  • Close
  • CommonFloor
  • ConstructR
  • Correos
  • CoStar Group
  • Cox Automotive
  • Craigslist
  • Credirati.mx
  • Criteo
  • DealerRater
  • Delivery Hero
  • Digital Currency Group
  • Divar.ir
  • Domain
  • Dominion Enterprises
  • DoneDeal
  • Doumi
  • Droom.in
  • Drushim
  • Dubizzle
  • EatOye
  • EBay
  • EBayKleinanziegen
  • Edmunds
  • Efritin.com
  • Encuentra
  • Facebook
  • Finn.no
  • Fixly
  • Flipkart
  • Foodpanda
  • ForRent.com
  • Foxconn
  • Fril.jp
  • Frontier Digital Ventures
  • Fyxin.com
  • Gamania
  • Gebraucht.de
  • Genesis Deluxe Technologies
  • Getthat.com
  • Gittigidiyor
  • Glassdoor
  • Google
  • Grabhouse
  • Gratka.pl
  • Grazia Equity
  • Grevlock
  • Partners
  • Gumtree
  • Hampton Homes
  • Hasznaltauto.hu
  • Hellobd.com.bd
  • Hellomarket.com
  • Hikaku.com
  • HiQ Labs
  • Hired
  • Hiree
  • HotPads
  • Hyperinzerce.cz
  • ImmobilienScout 24
  • Immonet
  • ImmoScout24
  • Immotop.lu
  • Immoweb
  • Immowelt
  • Imovelweb
  • Improve Digital
  • Indeed
  • Instamotor Inc.
  • Interviewed
  • IProperty Group
  • Irr.ru
  • Istgah.com
  • Jang Group
  • j’annonce.be
  • Jiji.ng
  • Jmty
  • Jiraffe Inc.
  • Jobadder
  • Jobbot.me
  • JobMeHappy.de
  • Job.ru
  • Jobsite
  • JobZZ.ro
  • Jofogas.hu
  • Junglee.com
  • Junkmail.co.za
  • Kafka
  • Kaidee.com
  • Kapaza.be
  • Kelley Blue Book
  • Kijiji
  • Kinnevik
  • KKTown
  • Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
  • Koopsjeskrant.be
  • Kudoz
  • Labit Inc.
  • LaCentrale
  • Lagou
  • Lajumate.ro
  • LeBonCoin
  • Legalogic
  • Leju
  • LendingTree
  • LesPac.com
  • LetGo
  • Lightspeed
  • Venture Partners
  • LinkedIn
  • Locanto
  • Logic-Immo
  • Lovely
  • Mail.Ru Group
  • Maimaiche
  • Mara
  • Labs
  • Markt.de
  • Marktplaats.com
  • Marocannonces.com
  • Matrix Partners
  • Matterport
  • MaVoitureCash
  • McKinsey & Company
  • Media24
  • Meinestadt.de
  • Mercadolibre
  • Mercari
  • Mercariatte
  • Microsoft
  • Milanuncios
  • Mitula Group
  • Mobile.de
  • MoiMir
  • Mondebarras.fr
  • 86 Monetha
  • Mooms
  • MotorCentral
  • MotorWeb
  • Mountain Partners
  • Move Inc.
  • Mudah.my
  • Naij.com
  • Naked Apartments
  • Naspers
  • Nest i/o
  • Netflix
  • Nettimarkkina.com
  • Nettivuokraus.com
  • News Corp
  • Nextdoor
  • Nomu
  • Norwest Venture Partners
  • Occasion.ca
  • Odnoklassniki
  • OfferUp
  • Oikotie.fi
  • OLX Group
  • OnTheMarket
  • OpenBazaar
  • Otava Media
  • Otodom
  • Otomoto
  • Pantipmarket.com
  • Paruvendu.fr
  • Paym.es
  • PayPal
  • PCHome
  • Playground XYZ
  • Plenty
  • Ping An
  • Preloved.co.uk
  • Private
  • Property
  • Properati
  • Property24
  • PropertyGuru
  • Property Pro
  • Publi24.ro
  • 100 Quikr
  • Quoka
  • RadPad
  • Ravensworth
  • REA Group
  • RealEstate.co.jp
  • RealEstate.com
  • RealEstate.com.au
  • Real Estate Media
  • Realtor.com
  • Realty Compass
  • Real Web
  • Recruit Holdings
  • Redfin
  • Remitly
  • RenRenChe
  • RentalHouses.com
  • Rentals.com
  • Rent.com
  • RentPath
  • RepairPal
  • RightMove
  • Rocket
  • Internet
  • RomJob.ro
  • Rubrikk.no
  • Russmedia
  • Ruten.com.tw
  • Sahibinden
  • Saiyasu-Syuuri.com
  • SalesPredict
  • Salosa
  • Saltside Technologies
  • SAON Group
  • Sbazar.cz
  • Scann3d
  • Schibsted
  • Seek Ltd.
  • Segundamano
  • SeLoger
  • Sendo.vn
  • Seznam
  • SheOps
  • Sheypoor.com
  • Shift
  • ShoCard
  • Shpock
  • Shuidi Guanjia
  • Simplify.hr
  • Smama
  • Sony
  • Souche
  • Souzoh Inc.
  • Spark
  • Speurders.nl
  • Spotify
  • StackOverflow.com
  • Standard Bank
  • Startapor.hu
  • StayGlad
  • Stepni
  • StepStone
  • Storia
  • Stradia
  • Stratton Finance
  • StreetEasy
  • StubHub
  • Stuffle
  • Swapub
  • Swiggy
  • Taledo
  • Tangeche.com
  • Taobao
  • Tencent
  • Tesco
  • Tesla
  • Tiger Global Management
  • Tori.fi
  • TotalJobs Group
  • Trade Me
  • Trader Corp.
  • Trader Media East
  • Tradus
  • TrueCar.com
  • Trulia
  • TrustYou
  • Tubatu.com
  • Turijobs
  • Tweedehands.net
  • Uber
  • UberEats
  • UCar
  • Union Square Ventures
  • UrbanBase
  • Used.ca
  • Used.co.uk
  • USwitch
  • Vatgia.com
  • Vermietet
  • Vibbo.com
  • Vinted
  • Vivalocal.com
  • Vivanuncios.com.mx
  • Vivareal
  • Vivastreet.co.in
  • Vivastreet.com
  • Vivastreet.co.uk
  • Vlt.lokus.se
  • VKontakte
  • Vroom
  • W3 Group
  • Wallapop
  • Wallyboo
  • Warburg
  • Pincus
  • Wjs.com
  • Xe.gr
  • Xianyu
  • Yad
  • Yahoo!
  • Yeay
  • Yixin Group
  • Youla.io
  • YourCareerGroup
  • Zameen
  • Zapluk
  • Zavezu.cz
  • Zhuan Zhuan
  • Zillow
  • Zimmber
  • Zomato
  • Zoopla
  • ZPG Inc.
  • Zumper

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2kqt4j/20172018_global?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Advertising and Marketing
