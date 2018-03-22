The Supervisory Board of AS Baltika approved on the meeting held on 22 March 2018 the Annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2017 of AS Baltika for presentation on the annual shareholders meeting. The financial results remain unchanged compared to unaudited results disclosed 27 February 2018.

The audited 2017 Annual report of AS Baltika is available at the websites of NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange http://www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com and Baltika Group http://www.baltikagroup.com.

Maigi Pärnik-Pernik

Member of the Management Board

[email protected]