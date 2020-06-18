2017 path-breaking book ‘Packing Them In’ gets a new marketing push

Sylvia Hood Washington reveals the root of public health injustices among minorities, poor, marginalized

WHEATON, Ill., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In her 2017 book, “Packing Them In” (published by iUniverse), environmental historian, systems engineer and epidemiologist Sylvia Hood Washington brought together the history of medicine, race, engineering, environment and science to explain why marginalized communities of racial minorities, the poor, and immigrants, suffer more from public health epidemics.

Today, as the world witnesses a pandemic that is again disproportionately impacting these groups, Washington launches a new press campaign for her book to reach a wider audience and encourage people to take an informed look at this perennial subject.

“Packing Them In” documents the centuries-long struggle of societal outcasts to protect themselves against environmentally induced epidemics, unsustainable neighborhoods and worksites. Taking a historical focus on Chicago, the author details the health struggles of Chicago’s ethnic and minority neighborhoods ― such as Back of the Yards and Bronzeville ― who suffered disproportionately from pollution-related epidemics because of who and what they were. Drawing on an array of historical archives of, scientific, medical, engineering and urban planning historical resources, Washington gives a startling outline of how race, ethnicity, workplace and housing designs, public health and planning are interconnected.

“The reasons for the unfair health statistics for the COVID19 Pandemic are still the same after over 100 years,” the author argues. “We must use history, and current public health science and medicine to protect everyone in our society.”

“‘Packing Them In’ is instructive for those seeking to understand the structural origins of the present struggle for environmental justice, and a model for undertaking studies of urban environmental history that address the struggle. This model remains as important today as it was when ‘Packing Them In’ was first published.” — Carl Zimring, associate professor and coordinator of the sustainability studies, Pratt Institute, and author of “Clean and White: A History of Environmental Racism.”

“Packing Them In”

By Sylvia Hood Washington

About the Author

Sylvia Hood Washington, Ph.D., ND, MSE, MPH, CLT-LANA, is an interdisciplinary trained scientist, engineer and board-certified clinician. Born with congenital lymphedema, she is dedicated to working with patients suffering from lymphatic and vascular disorders; and those with compromised immune systems. As a clinician, Washington uses green complementary and alternative medicine to support environmentally sensitive populations. She is also a formally trained epidemiologist. Washington has a doctorate in the history of science, technology, medicine and the environment from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU); and is a former journeyman systems engineer (masters in systems and controls engineering at CWRU) from NASA. She has spent over 40 years researching and supporting communities that have had public health issues tied to technology, science, race and socioeconomic conditions.

