2017 Regional IVD Market Bundle: Focus on United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico & India

The IVD industry is constantly seeking markets where they can experience better than average growth. this report contains five separate market research studies that combine for 840 pages of market information about emerging IVD markets, including:

United States IVD Market (2016)

Brazil IVD Markets (2017)

Indonesia IVD Markets (2017

Mexico IVD Markets (2017)

India IVD Market (2016)

This Bundle is designed to provide cost savings to market researchers by providing several of our popular and recent reports in one package. This report, consisting of a combined PDF with five reports, each with their own TOC, provides informative analysis of each country market and company activity information.

Key Topics Covered:

United States IVD Market

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Metrics – Utilization

Market Metrics – Aging

Market Metrics – Disease

Market Metrics – U.S. Total Health and Clinical Lab Expenditures and Payers

Market Metrics – U.S. Clinical Testing by Channel

Impacts of the Affordable Care Act

Impacts of PAMA and LDT Reform

U.S. IVD Market

Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings

ConclusionCR

2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care

The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics

U.S. Patient Population

Healthcare System Utilization

Aging

Disease Prevalence and Incidence

Health Insurance in the United States and the Affordable Care Act

U.S. Health Expenditure

U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Clinical Testing under Medicare – Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing 55

Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)

Molecular Diagnostics and Medicare Policy

Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs) Invigorate Market, Challenge Regulators

U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels

Hospitals

Independent Labs

Physician Office Laboratories

Self-Testing

Retail Clinics

Conclusions

3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology and Virology – ID/AST and Molecular

Point-of-Care Testing

Immunoassays

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Histology

Hematology

Blood Testing and Typing

Flow Cytometry

Total U.S. IVD Market

4: Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Players

Abbott Diagnostics

Core Lab

Hematology

Molecular

Blood Testing

Mass Spectrometry ID/AST

Diabetes Testing

Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics

Alere

Critical Care

Lipids and Cardiac Markers

Diabetes Testing

Coagulation

Toxicology / Drugs of Abuse

Infectious Diseases

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Microbiology

Urinalysis

Flow Cytometry

Molecular

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Microbiology

Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassays

Molecular

Histology/Cytology

Flow Cytometry

bioMrieux

Microbiology

Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassays

Molecular

Sequencing

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Microbiology

Hemoglobinopathy and Diabetes Testing

Immunoassays

Blood Typing and Testing

Tissue Typing

Sequencing

Cepheid

Molecular Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAI) Testing

Molecular Sexual Health and Women’s Health Testing

Molecular Critical Infectious Disease Testing

Molecular Oncology Testing

Danaher Corporation

Histology

Point-of-Care Testing

Hologic

Molecular Cytology / Histology (HPV)

Other Molecular (STIs, HIV, HCV, TB, Respiratory)

Microbiology (AccuProbe Molecular Culture ID Tests)

Blood Testing (Molecular PROCLEIX Tests)

Johnson & Johnson (Incl. Janssen Diagnostics)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Core Lab

Blood Testing and Typing

QIAGEN

Molecular Infectious Disease

Companion Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Roche Diagnostics

Professional Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Diabetes Care

Tissue Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Blood Testing

Sequencing

Microbiology (GeneWeave)

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics and Histology

Urinalysis

Coagulation

Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Hematology

Coagulation

Urinalysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunoassays

Drug Testing

Histology

Mass Spectrometry

Microbiology

Molecular

Sequencing

Brazil IVD Markets

1: Executive Summary

Industry Overview

Scope And Methodology

Brazil IVD Market Summary

2: Brazil Overview

Population

Population Urbanization

Economy And Health Spending

3: The Health System In Brazil

Health Infrastructure

Medical Facilities

Physicians And Health Professionals

The Brazilian Diagnostic Laboratory Environment

Medical Device Regulation

Brazil’s Growing Medical Tourism Industry

Health Indicators

General Health

Disease Profiles In Brazil

Surgical Procedures In Brazil

4: IVD Markets In Brazil

Brazil IVD Market Summary

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Microbiology/Molecular

Point-Of-Care

Histology

5: Competitive Analysis And Profiles

Competitive Summary

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Biomrieux Sa

Danaher Corporation

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Indonesia IVD Market:

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Health Status Of Indonesians

Healthcare Delivery System

Regulation Of Ivd Devices And Distribution

Scope And Methodology

Size And Growth Of The Ivd Market

2: Indonesia – A Growing IVD Market

Healthcare Expenditure In Indonesia

Health Indicators In Indonesia

Prevalent Infectious Diseases In Indonesia

Tuberculosis (TB)

HIV/AIDS

Malaria

Dengue

Filariasis

Leptospirosis

Typhoid

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Indonesian Healthcare Industry Landscape

Healthcare Delivery System

Public Healthcare System: General and Specialty Hospitals

Public Healthcare System: Community Healthcare Centers (CHCs/Puskesmas)

Hospital Classification in Indonesia

Private Healthcare System

Private Hospitals in Indonesia, by Province

Private Labs in Indonesia

Financial Aspects Of The Healthcare Industry In Indonesia

Vietnam, China, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Thailand)

Implementation of UHC

Private Health Insurance

E-Catalogue Pricing System

Key Market Drivers Of The Indonesian Healthcare Market

Key Challenges In The Indonesian Healthcare Market

Uncertainty among Private Insurers

Rigid Reference Model Hampering Healthcare Accessibility

Limited Access to Quality Healthcare Facilities

Gap between Supply and Demand of Medical Professionals

Impact of the E-Catalogue Pricing System

Impact of Government’s Policies on Foreign Direct Investments (FDI)

Logistics Challenges

IVD Product Regulation In Indonesia

Important Factors To Consider While Choosing An Ivd Distributor In Indonesia

Trade-Off between Small and Big Distributors

Processes For Distribution License, Company And Product Registrations

Company/Product Registration

Regulatory Trends And Insights Relevant For The IVD Sector

Market Transition to E-Catalogue and Related Regulations

Regulations For Foreign Direct Investments (FDI)

Setting Up A Company In Indonesia

Assessing Option 1: Opening an Affiliated Branch Office in Indonesia

Assessing Option 2: Select a Suitable Exclusive Distributor

Assessing Option 3: Set up OEM Operations; Invest in Local Manufacturing within 3 years

Business Strategies Adopted By Multinational Companies (Mncs): Case Studies

Roche

bioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Conclusion

3: IVD Market Analysis

Microbiology

LFIA Tests (Rapid Tests) for Infectious Diseases

Lab-based Immunoassays for Infectious Diseases

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

POC – OTC/ Self-Testing

POC – Professional-Testing

POC Hand-Held Devices

POC Bench-Top Analyzers

Immunoassays

Point-of-Care (POC) Immunoassays

Immunoassays for Non-Infectious Diseases

Blood Testing And Typing

Non-Standardized Evaluation Protocol

Urinalysis

Coagulation

Histology

4: IVD Companies, Private Labs And Distributor Profiles

IVD Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

Arkray Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cellavision

Cepheid

Critical Diagnostics

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics

HemoCue AB

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

Instrumentation Laboratory Company

Luminex Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Radiometer Medical ApS

Randox Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Corporation

Trinity Biotech

Leading Private Labs In Indonesia

Laboratorium Klinik Utama Bio Medika

PT Cito Putra Utama

PT Kimia Farma Diagnostika

Laboratorium Klinik Pramita

PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk

Profiles Of Selected Ivd Distributors In Indonesia

Mexico IVD Market:

1: Executive Summary

Industry Overview

Scope And Methodology

Mexico IVD Market Summary

2: Mexico Overview

Population

Population Urbanization

Economy And Health Spending

3: The Health System In Mexico

Health Infrastructure

Medical Facilities

The Mexican Diagnostic Laboratory Environment

Health Indicators

General Health

Disease Profiles in Mexico

4: IVD Markets In Mexico

Mexico IVD Market Summary

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Microbiology/Molecular

Point-Of-Care

Histology

5: Competitive Analysis And Profiles

Competitive Summary

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Biomrieux S.A.

Danaher

Diasorin S.P.A.

Lifescan, Inc

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Appendix: Sources Of Information

India IVD Market:

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Major Findings of the Report

India in Context – A Rapidly Developing Economy with Major Demographic

Challenges

Demographic Aging

Disease Drivers

Infectious Disease Threats

Indian Economy

IVD Market in the BRIC Countries

IVD Market in India

SWOT Analysis

Leading Players

2: Introduction To Health Care And Diagnostics In The Developing World – India In Context

Background

Population Trends and Disease Demographics

Obesity

Disease Trends

Diabetes

Cancer

Allergy and Asthma

Cardiovascular Disease

Emerging Viruses and Diseases

Antimicrobial Drug Resistance

Clinical Lab Tests

Types of Tests

Venues for Test Usage

Market Segment Opportunities

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Core Lab Tests

Molecular Assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Microbiology

Tests Used in Blood Banking

Histology and Cytology

The Future of Indian Economic Growth

Rising Standards of Living

Young, English-Speaking Labor Force

Corruption and Bribery

Exchange Rate

BRIC Metrics – Indian IVD Market in Context

Available Markets – Urban Populations in BRIC Countries

Paying for Healthcare – Government Expenditures and the Culture of Spending

Healthcare Capacities in BRIC Nations – A Work in Progress

IVD Spending

3: India IVD SWOT Analysis

Introduction

Strengths – Conditions That Support Market Growth

Government Support of the Emerging Indian Healthcare Market

Expanding Medical Education

Increasing Health Insurance Penetration

Improving Intellectual Property Protection

Thriving Biotech Industry

Contract Research and High Technology

Returning Scientists

Growing Hospital Sector

Expanding Clinical Labs

Medical Tourism

Strong IT Sector

Weaknesses – Factors That Pose Barriers to Market Success and Entry

Traditional Medicine

Resource Constraints in Hospitals

Culture and Business Environment

Quality and Safety Concerns

Lack of Medical Device and Diagnostics Regulation

Lack of IVD R&D

High Out of Pocket Consumer Expenditures

Healthcare Pricing

Opportunities – Rural Healthcare and Technology Partnerships

Threats – Domestic and Chinese Competition

Domestic Competition

Chinese Competition

4: India IVD Market Size

Introduction

The Market

Total Indian IVD Market

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Point of Care/OTC

Molecular

Urinalysis

Other IVD Tests

5: Industry And Company Activity In India

Introduction

Market Leaders in India

Indian IVD Players

International IVD Companies – Recent Activity

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Alere

Arkray

Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Biohit Oy

bioMrieux, Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.

Daan Gene Co., Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Gen-Probe, Inc.

Grifols

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba Medical

Instrumentation Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America

Luminex Corporation

MedMira

Mindray Medical International, Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Radiometer A/S

Roche

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering

Siemens

SRL Diagnostics

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

