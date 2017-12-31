Breaking News
Home / Top News / 2018 Payroll Software for Small Business Released by PayrollMate.com

2018 Payroll Software for Small Business Released by PayrollMate.com

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

Chicago, Dec. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Business Solutions (PayrollMate.com 1-800-507-1992), recently released 2018 Payroll Mate® software with new payroll tax tables and updates. 2018 Payroll Mate® software is designed and priced to meet the paycheck processing and payroll compliance needs of small businesses owners, accountants, non-profits, farm owners, payroll bureaus and more. Free trial download of the 2018 system is available at https://payroll.realtaxtools.com/  .

Employee compensation, benefits, payroll records, time-off tracking, tax filings and payroll reports are all supported by Payroll Mate. By utilizing this software, small business owners can save valuable time, reduce processing cost, avoid harsh payroll penalties, increase efficiency, reduce headaches, improve filing and payment accuracy and tighten records security.

RealTaxTools.com Payroll Mate is an on-premise payroll product that fits the needs of any size business. For $119 only, users can process payroll for up to 10 companies, with up to 75 employees per company for one calendar year.

Free small business payroll software trial available at http://www.PayrollMate.com/ .

Below is a short list of what Payroll Mate can do:

  • Automatically calculates 2018 federal and state payroll tax withholding.
  • Supports different types of pay periods including daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly.
  • Supports customizable 2018 income, tax and deductions categories.
  • Supports payroll vacation accrual and sick pay accrual.
  • Exports Payroll checks to Quicken and accounting software like Microsoft Office accounting.
  • Can be used as QuickBooks payroll alternative with the ability to export payroll data to QuickBooks software.
  • Supports the following payroll forms: 941, 943, 940, 944, W-2, W-3, California DE-9, California DE-9C, Texas C-3 , Texas C-4, New York NYS-45, Florida RT-6, Illinois 941 and Illinois UI-3/40.
  • Prints IRS 1099 and 1096 forms.
  • Supports income per mile and per piece.
  • Exports payroll reports to Excel, CSV and PDF.
  • Prints on Laser and Inkjet checks.
  • Prints on preprinted scannable W2 forms and W3 forms.
  • Generates comprehensive reports including payroll journal, tax liability and deposit requirement.
  • Generates Direct Deposit Files.
  • Prints MICR checks on blank check stock.

Give the payroll software from PayrollMate.com a test drive and see for yourself how easy managing payroll can be:

https://www.realtaxtools.com/payrollsoftware/landing/payroll-software-1.html

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.