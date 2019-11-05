Breaking News
2019 Beyond Celiac Research Summit Forges Ahead for New Treatments and a Cure

Celiac Disease Community, Scientists, Other Stakeholders Come Together to Break Down Barriers to Progress

Beyond Celiac Medical and Science News Analyst Amy Ratner and Joseph Murray, MD at the 2019 Beyond Celiac Research Symposium in May

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 15, Beyond Celiac will host its second research summit to address Getting over the Peak: The Final Ascent to Realizing Therapies in Celiac Disease. This year’s summit takes place against the backdrop of at least 12 clinical trials for celiac disease treatments.

“Our aim is to comprehensively address elements that must be in place to get new therapies to market, including the remaining barriers in this decades-long journey to help patients with celiac disease,” says Marie Robert, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of Beyond Celiac.

Several panel discussions will be webcast about the challenges that the patient community faces in managing celiac disease and the experiences of clinical trial participants. In addition, Joseph A. Murray, MD of Mayo Clinic and leading researcher in the field of celiac disease, will discuss the roadblocks to research: Where we are now and what barriers remain on the path to actual therapies for celiac disease, including clinical trial update.  Register online for a link to the webcast.

The 2019 Beyond Celiac Research Summit brings together government representatives, clinician scientists, biotech and pharmaceutical researchers, patients, insurance company representatives and others, all of whom are crucial to accomplishing the goal of developing new celiac disease treatments and bringing them to the market.

“Celiac disease affects one in 133 Americans. Those of us with this serious genetic autoimmune disease need someone in our corner, advocating for our needs,” says Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “In addition to funding research, Beyond Celiac is driving research for treatments beyond the gluten-free diet and a cure by connecting researchers with information they need from patients. Together, we can achieve a healthier, more manageable life with celiac disease for our community.”

The 2019 summit builds on the results of the organization’s groundbreaking multidisciplinary 2015 research summit, which led to the launch of Go Beyond Celiac, an online database created by people with celiac disease, for people with celiac disease. Users can participate in research by sharing their stories and experiences and learn how to become involved in celiac disease research studies.

In addition to driving research that leads to a better understanding of how celiac disease develops, Go Beyond Celiac provides opportunities to increase timely diagnosis and improve the diagnosis experience, inform research about the burden of living with celiac disease, accelerate the development of treatment alternatives to the gluten-free diet and ultimately help find a cure.

Sponsors of the 2019 Beyond Celiac Research Summit include:  Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Provention Bio, Janssen, Bausch Foundation, AESKU, Anokion, and Dr. Schar USA.

About Beyond Celiac

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.  www.BeyondCeliac.org.

For more information, visit beyondceliac.org.

