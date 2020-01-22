Breaking News
2020: A critical year of transformation for asset and wealth managers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Alpha FMC 2020 Market Outlook explores industry’s most pressing trends, including consolidation, regulation and innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha FMC, a global leader in wealth and asset management consultancy that works with 80 percent of the top 20 global asset managers by assets under management (AUM), announced today it has published The 2020 Alpha Outlook, which examines the key themes and trends impacting wealth and asset managers. The topics of consolidation, regulation and innovation are front and center, with specific themes ranging from vendor relationships and changing client relationship dynamics to the product development landscape and regulation implications. The Outlook – written by a selection of Alpha’s 400 global experts – covers the most pressing topics that Alpha expects the industry to change and develop in 2020.

“We believe the firms that most successfully navigate through these industry changes will be most prepared to succeed in the long term,” said Joe Morant, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha FMC in the U.S. “In the U.S., any uncertainty now comes off the back of a very hot market across the investment landscape, and many managers will surely see 2020 as a watershed moment to undertake significant transformation as they prepare for the year and decade ahead. In short, uncertainty will drive investment in scale. Those that manage this well will be set up for success through the next decade. Those that delay now might struggle and find it hard to respond should the wind turn in 2021 and beyond.”

Additional Outlook themes and findings include:

  • Profitability. Alpha anticipates a much greater focus on driving profitability of specific strategies, with management teams more determined to close products that don’t make the grade.
  • Distribution. Alpha views the industry as data-rich but insight-poor, and believes that 2020’s winners will make sure their sales professionals are armed with just the right level of information to excel across the client lifecycle.
  • Product innovation. Alpha suggests that firms that are unable to innovate and respond to an outcome-driven client will suffer, while those that invest in 360 product innovation will capture the opportunities the next decade of asset management presents.
  • Platform consolidation. The idea of a front-to-back platform certainly has a ring to it, and the current market offers exciting opportunities for building a simpler but more flexible platform across the value chain.
  • Wealth re-platforming. Without a modern, agile and future-proofed technology stack, wealth managers will struggle to grow and thrive. Those that make positive progress throughout 2020 will be best placed to adapt to a changing world and drive the industry into the new digital landscape.
  • Wealth management and ESG. Responsible investing and ESG integration are both an opportunity and a threat for wealth managers: those that set a clear vision and strategy aligned to their clients’ needs, should benefit from commercial success. Those that fail to act may face unwanted regulatory scrutiny and be quickly left behind commercially.

Click here to read the 2020 Alpha Outlook, and visit www.alphafmc.com for more information.

About Alpha FMC
Alpha FMC is the global leader in wealth and asset management consultancy, providing perspective, strategy and technical expertise to the world’s top investment managers. The company is listed on the AIM market in London (LSE: AFM). With a presence across nine major financial centers, Alpha combines a global perspective on the industry with deep local expertise in each market.

Alpha in numbers

  • Offices in nine major financial centres: London, Geneva, Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Edinburgh, New York, Boston and Singapore.
  • 130 top asset and wealth management clients.
  • Clients include 80 percent of the top 20 global asset managers and 85 out of the top 100 global wealth and asset managers by AUM.

Visit www.alphafmc.com for more information.

Media Contact:
John Stavinga
[email protected]
720.726.5465

