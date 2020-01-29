2020 Payments Summit Speakers to Explore Changing Online Retail Landscape and Evolving Transit Payments

Register for the event by February 1 to take advantage of discounted pricing

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topics at the Secure Technology Alliance’s 2020 Payments Summit will span across all parts of the changing payments landscape, including FinTech, transit payments, on-line payments, autonomous check-out, faster payments, mobile payments, contactless and more. The three-day event, being held in conjunction with the U.S. Payments Forum Member Meeting, will feature more than 100 industry-leading speakers who will explore the most important developments in payments and industry trends dominating the market.

The Payments Summit will be held February 24-27, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. Early registration discounts for the conference end and hotel and registration fees change on February 1, 2020. For more details and to register, visit www.stapayments.com .

“Speakers at this year’s Payments Summit are going in-depth into what’s top-of-mind for the industry right now, taking a close look at the future of payments,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “We’re seeing major strides being made in areas like transit and e-commerce with innovative payments. Our speakers are looking into the opportunities and challenges these advancements, among others, are bringing from both the user and industry perspectives. Attendees can expect to leave this event with insights they can use to keep up with a rapidly-changing industry.”

The first day of the Payments Summit will feature keynotes and panels covering the biggest trends in payments. Senior executives from American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Federal Reserve Bank, Aite Group, FIS Global, Walgreens, Cubic Transportation Systems, and FIDO Alliance are among the speakers who will address the current conditions and future developments in contactless payments, transit mobility payments, fraud trends, faster payments, online security, and consumer mobile experiences in retail.

On the second and third days of the Payments Summit, four separate educational tracks will cover current and future payments solutions, payment technology and Mobility as a Service in transit. To see the full agenda of topics that will be covered, visit https://www.stapayments.com/#agenda .

All payments industry leaders are encouraged to attend. This includes global and domestic payment networks, financial institutions, retailers, processors, mobile wallets providers, FinTech and other payments industry technology and service providers, card and reader manufacturers, industry organizations and independent consultants.

Attendees are also invited to attend the optional pre-conference outing, “Day on the Slopes: An Opportunity to Ski and Network,” being held February 23. For more information on registration and fees, visit https://www.stapayments.com/registration/ .

