Former Biden administration official April McClain-Delaney prevailed over a crowded field to win the Democratic primary in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race for Delaney at 10:21 p.m. She won 39.15% of the vote, with 13,544 votes, a plurality in a field with 15 other candidates, according to unofficial results from the Maryland Secretary of State’s office. She will face Republican Neil Parrott in the general election in a race that
