2021 AHEAD Program Grant Awarded to Project HIRED

Meriwest Credit Union helps Project HIRED secure a $25,000 grant to provide job assistance to San Francisco Bay Area individuals with disabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a Meriwest Credit Union community partner in the Bay Area, Project HIRED has been awarded a 2021 AHEAD Program grant of $25,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. This highly impactful grant will be used to provide job assistance to individuals with disabilities, the largest minority in the United States, through job search and life skills training programs.

Founded in 1978, Project HIRED is a free, all-inclusive employment services agency that aims to empower individuals and veterans with significant disabilities to become independent job seekers. Since its inception, Project HIRED has helped over 6,500 men and women create opportunities for themselves, overcome formidable barriers, and maintain meaningful employment ensured for long-term success.

Meriwest provides Project HIRED clients with hands-on financial education and life skills workshops focused on budgeting, credit, resume writing, networking, and job interviewing. Additionally, Meriwest Credit Union employees participated in Project HIRED virtual job fairs and employment recruiting career expos.

As a sponsor of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Community Impact Programs, and advocate for the services Project HIRED provides to our community, Meriwest sponsored this grant and provided supplemental input to build a stronger case for this grant. Community Relations Manager Helen Grays-Jones remarked, “I am absolutely thrilled we had the opportunity to sponsor this grant for Project HIRED. We are committed to continuing our business partnership with them for the long term, assisting them in providing the training and resources that will enable their clients to obtain employment and live an independent, successful life.”

This $25,000 grant from the FHL Bank of San Francisco will enable Project HIRED to support 15 individuals with a basic 12-month job search skills training program. As a living wage is achieved, this will further impact the community by converting their clients into tax-paying citizens no longer needing safety net services. Sharon Winston, Executive Director of Project HIRED, expressed the gratitude of her Board of Directors, staff and clients: “Meriwest is a community leader that Project HIRED can count on to make a difference in the lives of our clients. They show up in person at our events, support our mission in multiple ways and have sponsored this significant AHEAD grant. The grant will change clients’ lives and create a positive impact on our community. Thank you!”

