2021 Best of HR Services™ Award Recognizes PEOs and MSPs with Highest Client Satisfaction Levels During COVID-19

A list of winning firms and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 3rd annual Best of HR Services™﻿ award today on ClearlyRated.com.

Presented in partnership with Indeed, the 2021 Best of HR Services award recognizes client satisfaction leaders in the outsourced HR services industry. Professional employer organizations (PEOs) and managed service providers (MSPs) are eligible to participate in the Best of HR Services program, but each firm must earn the award based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. Best of HR Services winners are selected based on their high levels of satisfaction compared to industry benchmarks.

“In one of the most turbulent years in recent history, our 2021 Best of HR Services winners have not only managed to navigate unprecedented disruption, they have done so while continuing to center their most important stakeholders—their clients,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “In times like these, it’s critical that service leaders in the HR services industry have the tools they need to clearly and credibly communicate the exceptional service they provide. The Best of HR Services program offers validated proof of their commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to introduce the list of 2021 Best of HR Services winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

2021 Best of HR Services award winners have a Net Promoter® Score that is 5x higher than the industry average. Fewer than 1% of all HR services firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of HR Services.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for outsourced HR providers and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of HR Services

ClearlyRated’s Best of HR Services Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes PEOs and MSPs that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

