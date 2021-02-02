2021 Best of Staffing® Award Recognizes Staffing and Recruiting Firms with Highest Satisfaction Levels During COVID-19

Breaking News
The lists of winning staffing agencies and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the winners of their 12th annual Best of Staffing award today on ClearlyRated.com.

In partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors, Indeed and Talent.com, the 2021 Best of Staffing® awards recognize client and talent satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and job seekers whom they have placed in permanent and temporary positions. Additionally, 2021 is the first year that ClearlyRated is recognizing Best of Staffing winners for employee satisfaction, based exclusively on ratings provided by their internal staff. Best of Staffing for Employee Satisfaction is a one-of-a-kind employee survey program that centers issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in staffing firms’ efforts to support their internal employees.

“In one of the most turbulent years in recent history, our 2021 Best of Staffing winners have not only managed to navigate unprecedented disruption, they have done so while continuing to center their most important stakeholders—their clients, their talent, and their internal employees,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “In times like these, it’s critical that service leaders in the staffing industry have the tools they need to clearly and credibly communicate the exceptional service they provide. The Best of Staffing program offers validated proof of their commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to introduce the list of 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”

Best of Staffing winners are selected based on their high levels of satisfaction compared to industry benchmarks. The 2021 Best of Staffing award is earned by less than 2% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada.

About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

